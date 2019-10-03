Royal Caribbean reveals Wonder of the Seas will sail from Shanghai

Royal Caribbean has announced the homeport and name of its fifth Oasis Class ship.

The next ship to join the leading cruise line’s innovative line-up will be named Wonder of the Seas and will set sail from Shanghai, China.

The details were revealed by Royal Caribbean chief executive, Michael Bayley, at a global cruise industry conference event held in Shanghai.

Debuting in 2021, the world’s largest cruise ship will introduce a new era of cruising as the first of the renowned Oasis Class to sail the Asia Pacific.

“Royal Caribbean is known for its innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and an Oasis Class ship in China is proof of that,” said Bayley.

“Wonder of the Seas will redefine the ultimate vacation and be revolutionary in her own right, and she marks one of Royal Caribbean’s most exciting chapters to come.”

Wonder of the Seas will be part of the Oasis class of ships which are the largest in the world.

The new ship will combine the iconic seven-neighbourhood concept that her sister ships feature along with a bold line-up of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment and the latest technology.

Today also marked an important milestone for Wonder of the Seas as the ship began construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

During what is known as the keel-laying ceremony, Wonder’s keel, a 970-tonne block measuring 155 feet by 65 feet, was lifted onto the building dock with a 1,400-tonne crane.

This ceremony marks the beginning of her construction.

“Royal Caribbean has been a market leader in China for more than ten years by consistently showcasing bold deployment strategies and driving growth of the new to cruise market,” said Zinan Liu, chairman, Royal Caribbean Asia.

“The deployment of Wonder of the Seas is a manifesto of new era for Royal Caribbean.”