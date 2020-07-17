Holland America Line sells four ships

Holland America Line has announced that Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam will be leaving the fleet.

Fred. Olsen has acquired both the R-Class Amsterdam and Rotterdam, with delivery expected in the autumn.

The S-Class Maasdam and Veendam are headed to a second line next month, with the buyer still to be revealed.

The sale comes as Holland America-parent Carnival Corporation seeks to dispose of a total of 13 vessels in the wake of the Covid-19 slowdown.

Celestyal Cruises also confirmed it would acquire Costa NeoRomantica from Carnival-owned Costa Cruises yesterday.

Holland America Line will cancel cruises for the four ships’ deployments, with some select itineraries being assumed by other ships in the fleet.

The 2021 Grand World Voyage aboard Amsterdam will be postponed until 2022 and will now sail aboard Zaandam.

The Grand Africa Voyage departing in October next year aboard Rotterdam will also sail aboard Zaandam on the same dates.

“It’s always difficult to see any ship leave the fleet, especially those that have a long and storied history with our company,” said Stein Kruse, chief executive officer of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.

“However, Holland America Line has a bright future ahead that includes recent Pinnacle-Class additions, with a third sister ship next year that will continue to maintain our overall capacity in the marketplace.”

Maasdam joined the fleet in 1993 as the second of four S-Class ships.

Carrying 1,258 guests, it is the fourth Holland America Line ship to bear the Maasdam name.

Most recently, the 55,575-ton ship sailed longer South Pacific and Alaska voyages.

Veendam, the final S-Class ship, was delivered in 1996.

The fourth Holland America Line ship to bear the name Veendam, the 57,092-ton vessel carries 1,350 guests.

The first ship in the R Class, 61,849-ton Rotterdam was introduced in 1997.

Carrying 1,404 guests, it is the sixth Holland America Line ship to be named Rotterdam.

Amsterdam joined the fleet in 2000 as the final of four R-Class ships.

Carrying 1,380 guests, it is the third Holland America Line ship to be named Amsterdam.