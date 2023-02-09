VIKING ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SEINE RIVER SHIP FOR 2025

Viking® (www.viking.com) has announced it will welcome a new Viking Longship®, purpose-built for the Seine River, to its fleet in 2025. Sailing the company’s popular eight-day Paris and the Heart of Normandy itinerary, the new sister ship will join four Viking Longships that were officially named in 2022, the Viking Fjorgyn®, the Viking Kari®, the Viking Radgrid® and the Viking Skaga®.

All five ships are designed specifically to navigate the Seine River and bring guests to the heart of Paris, just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower.

“France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the ‘City of Light’ in the Viking way.”

Hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms, the Viking Longships on the Seine River feature an Aquavit Terrace and a wide variety of stateroom choices, as well as Viking’s signature Scandinavian design aesthetic. The vessels feature a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to the ships’ energy efficiency.

Sailing roundtrip from Paris, guests on Viking’s Paris & the Heart of Normandy itinerary explore Giverny and visit the beautiful gardens and charming farmhouse where Claude Monet lived and worked; trace the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen; walk hallowed ground at Normandy’s American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches; and savor Normandy cuisine. This eight-day voyage along the Seine River celebrates history, art, food and customs in the country’s most dazzling urban and pastoral settings.