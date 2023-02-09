Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced a world first partnership with contemporary circus company Circa, culminating in a 6-week residency on board the magnificent Queen Elizabeth whilst the ship sails Australian and New Zealand waters in early 2024.

Circa has performed to over 1.5 million people across more than 40 countries and six continents with shows greeted with standing ovations, rave reviews and sold-out houses. Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus, pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus.

“The collaboration with Circa promises to be a real treat for our Australian and New Zealand guests and highlights our ambition to work with world-leading and state of the art partners to inspire and entertain them while they’re on board with us.

“It’s in Cunard’s DNA to deliver the very best of entertainment at sea, be it West End style performances, carefully curated event voyages featuring global talent and partners, or renowned high-profile speakers. The Cunard experience is built on premium entertainment, exemplary fine dining, art deco inspired public spaces, and outstanding White Star Service. Cunard also offers a myriad of signature experiences and features setting our brand apart, including daily Afternoon Tea, Gala Balls and our Grills Suites with butler service,” said Cunard VP, Commercial for North America and Australasia, Matt Gleaves.

Circa’s suite of new productions will be curated to suit Queen Elizabeth’s grand Royal Court Theatre, creating a bespoke experience. Circa will perform for guests onboard the 2,069-passenger ship from 1 February 2024 to 10 March 2024.

“Circa has performed in some of the most prestigious venues in the world, from the stages of the Southbank Centre London, the Paris Philharmonie and the Sydney Opera House, and we are now delighted to partner with Cunard to bring Circa aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth.

“This six-week residency brings together two globally recognised brands and we are thrilled to be working with the team at Cunard to deliver what will surely be an unforgettable experience for their guests as well as our renowned ensemble. It is fitting that Australian audiences will be the first to experience this partnership when the Queen Elizabeth returns to our waters next year.” said Circa Executive Director, Shaun Comerford.