Vietnam Airlines restart flights from Da Nang to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to resume regular flights from Da Nang to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur next month as international tourism gradually recovers.

Starting September 1 there will be four weekly flights on the Da Nang-Kuala Lumpur route.

The Da Nang-Bangkok service will restart two weeks later with daily flights.

Da Nang, with its beautiful beaches and other stunning tourist sights, expects to receive 180,000 foreign visitors this year.

In 2019, 3.5 million foreign visitors visited the central city.

Vietnam reopened its borders to tourists and has been allowing quarantine-free entry since March 15.

It has also scrapped Covid testing requirements.