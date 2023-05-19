HANAM PROVINCE TOURISM DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

In the framework of the Culture Week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, the conference to promote tourism development investment in Ha Nam took place on 19/05/2023.

Dignitaries from the Vietnamese tourism industry were present with an array of top speakers from across the world on travel and tourism affairs including Mr Graham Cooke President of World Group and Founder and President of The World Travel Awards who spoke about the growth and success of Social Media and online travel marketing together with the growing rise in popularity of 360 degree virtual tours.

The conference was successful, achieving the goal of boosting investment promotion activities, strengthening the promotional propaganda, linking tourism development cooperation of Ha Nam province.

Delegates and speakers were united after the event where they had time to reflect on the conference and discuss actions to be taken as a result.

