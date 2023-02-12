Vietnam Airlines And Singapore Airlines To Strengthen Commercial Cooperation

Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the commercial collaboration between the two airlines.

The carriers will initially explore opportunities for codeshare arrangements to facilitate better connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore. This could potentially be expanded to include other destinations that SIA serves. The two airlines will also explore other areas of commercial cooperation that could offer more value and options to their customers.

Mr Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore, witnessed the exchange of the signed MoU during the Vietnam-Singapore Business Forum on 10 February 2023.

Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines have had a long-standing partnership for over 20 years. As international border restrictions eased in 2022, both airlines sought opportunities to expand their bilateral cooperation to provide quality service for their customers travelling between Vietnam and Singapore.

Mr Le Hong Ha, Chief Executive Officer, Vietnam Airlines, said: “We are pleased to build on this agreement with our trusted partner Singapore Airlines – one of the world’s leading carriers. Over many years, Singapore remains one of the most important markets for Vietnam Airlines. We hope to leverage our joint capabilities throughout many commercial fields of our business and therefore provide seamless experience to our valued customers. This MoU will also build a strong foundation for our future partnership and robust recovery after the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have well-established networks, which can support one another to strengthen the connectivity between the two ASEAN countries and to key markets around the world. These win-win arrangements will offer more options and greater value for our customers, support economic growth, and bolster initiatives that facilitate tourism activities.”