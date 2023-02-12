BRITISH AIRWAYS BRINGS ROMANCE TO THE SKIES FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

British Airways is sharing the love with its customers this Valentine’s Day with a range of special touches including seasonal desserts, a dedicated ‘Love is in the air’ in-flight entertainment channel and sweet treats in its lounges.

To celebrate the month of love, the airline’s culinary experts have created a bespoke Valentine’s Day afternoon tea for those travelling in First. The indulgent afternoon tea comprises of a range of finger sandwiches, a chocolate orange Battenberg, raspberry tart and a chocolate love heart cookie. To accompany the sweet treats, customers can select from the Warre’s Colheita 2009 Tawny Port or the Sauternes, both carefully selected by the airline’s Master of Wine.

For those travelling in Club World, the airline has lovingly created a chocolate mousse dessert and a raspberry and rosewater Valentine’s macaroon as part of the afternoon tea in Club Europe. For customers wishing to pair these sweet treats with a tipple, the airline recommends Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Ruby Port.

To help customers get in the romantic mood this February, British Airways has also launched a dedicated ‘Love is in the air’ in-flight entertainment channel available in every cabin. Customers looking to enjoy a date night for one in the air can settle in and select from a range of romantic classics and bingeworthy boxsets such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, You’ve Got Mail and The Mating Game.

Elsewhere, the airline’s customers travelling through its lounges on 14 February can also enjoy some Valentine’s Day treats and floral decor. In British Airways’ Galleries and First lounges at Heathrow Terminal 5, customers can enjoy Whispering Angel, Baileys’ popular Strawberries and Cream liqueur and a selection of luxury chocolates before they head off for their flight.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “Whether our customers are heading off on a romantic break, a half-term family getaway or a solo adventure for one, we know that every journey is original and indeed special. We hope these little gestures go a long way in showing our appreciation and make our customers feel more loved than ever this Valentine’s month.”

For customers looking for a gift for someone special or to treat themselves, can browse the airline’s Highlife Shop which includes a range of chocolates, Prosecco and cologne*. For those after some retail therapy at home and are signed up to the British Airways Executive Club, can make the most of the special Valentine’s Day offers with bumper Avios earnings available on the eStore.

In addition, customers can also take advantage of last-minute British Airways Holidays packages if they wish to whisk their loved ones away, ranging from a romantic escape to The Big Apple or a city break to Amsterdam or Copenhagen.

The airline is continuing to elevate its premium proposition and recently introduced new seasonal menus across its cabins to champion the best of British cuisine. Over the last few months, the airline has been trialling menu variations and service styles with the airline’s cabin crew to ensure they meet customers’ expectations.

New York City

New York City has just been voted as the Number 1 US destination for TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023 as is a great choice for a last minute romantic escape - British Airways Holidays offers three nights, at the 4.5* Hotel Indigo NYC, from £599pp, travelling on selected dates between 17 February - 20 February 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 13 February 2023. For reservations visit ba.com/NewYork or call 0344 493 0122.

Copenhagen

British Airways Holidays offers two nights, at the 4* Andersen Boutique Hotel, from £359pp, travelling on selected dates between 14 February - 20 February 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 13 February 2023. For reservations visit ba.com/Copenhagen or call 0344 493 0125.

Amsterdam

British Airways Holidays offers two nights, at the 4* DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station, from £329pp, travelling on selected dates between 14 February - 20 February 2023 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 13 February 2023. For reservations visit ba.com/Amsterdam or call 0344 493 0125.

*Customers can pre-order gifts from the Highlife Shop ahead of their flight and can select the option for home delivery (in the UK only) or pre-order for on board delivery to their seat when travelling on short-haul flights in Euro Traveller. Alternatively, customers can also purchase items through the Highlife Shop using the Wi-Fi onboard and can choose to have the items delivered to their home address (in the UK only).