Quito celebrates World Tourism Day with a month full of activities highlighting its culture

Each 27 September, the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization commemorates World Tourism Day with the goal of raising international awareness around the social, cultural, political and economic importance of tourism. Quito will once again host a wide range of activities throughout the month of September to celebrate this event.

The Capital of the Centre of the World, which this August was recognised by the World Travel Awards as being South America’s top tourist destination, offers an extensive selection of cultural and heritage sites in its historic centre, including the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Church of the Society of Jesus, with the latter considered the finest Baroque temple in Quito.

The traditional neighbourhoods of this ancient city are a living reminder of all aspects of Quito’s culture, offering a place where visitors can take in the local art and savour its typical dishes and sweets. In addition, the Ecuadorian capital is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and stunning natural spaces, such as the Chocó Andino biosphere reserve and Cotopaxi volcano, which are guaranteed to leave visitors in awe.



One of this month’s unmissable activities is Manos en La Ronda (“Hands on La Ronda”), which will be held in the colonial neighbourhood of La Ronda, during which participants will enjoy an in-depth look at its storied past. Miradas a través de las piedras (“Views Through Stones”), on the other hand, will take them on a guided tour throughout which they will learn all about the history of some of the city’s most important churches and buildings, which date back to the colonial period, while accompanied by famous characters from the era and musical performances.



Quito continues to demonstrate why it is worthy of its status as the continent’s top tourist destination and underlines its commitment to promoting and preserving its heritage, thus bolstering its position as a must-visit city that combines natural wonders with cultural and architectural richness and unique gastronomy.

Its recent accolades – such as US magazine Travel + Leisure naming Quito among the top ten cities in the region – are further proof of this recognition. Similarly, we cannot understate the importance of the city’s inclusion in a list of the top cities for hosting events, as chosen by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), and its selection as the leading South American destination at the World Travel Awards for the eighth year running.



Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.

Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic centre, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.

Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species. It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavours with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.

