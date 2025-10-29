Uniworld Boutique River Cruises adds four new vessels to offering

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has revealed its most extensive collection of new offerings yet, unveiling four ships launching in 2027.

New ships include three brand-new Super Ship builds, the S.S. Audrey, S.S. Marlene and S.S. São Rafael on Portugal’s Douro River, as well as exclusive sailings on the Aqua Blu, marking the brand’s debut in Singapore and Indonesia.

“2027 is shaping up to be a landmark year for us at Uniworld as we introduce four remarkable new ships to our guests and a range of itineraries that blend cultural immersion, luxury and adventure,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and chief executive of Uniworld.

“From honouring the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich aboard our newest Super Ships, to exploring the rich landscapes of Singapore and Indonesia with the Aqua Blu, these additions mark an exciting chapter of growth and continued elevation.”

New Ships for 2027

The S.S. Audrey and S.S. Marlene will join the fleet in 2027 with a similar layout to sister ship S.S. Emilie, debuting in 2026.

While the S.S. Emilie channels the artistry of Gustav Klimt with bold jewel tones and Art Nouveau touches, the Audrey and Marlene will each showcase interiors inspired by the screen legends they are named for, Audrey Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich.

Both icons were born in Europe, making their influence a seamless fit with Uniworld’s tradition of bringing local stories to life onboard.

The brand-new builds will pay homage to the stars’ elegance and cinematic glamour, and will both sail the rivers of Europe.

Joining them is the new S.S. São Rafael, a brother ship to the S.S. São Gabriel, expanding Uniworld’s popular Douro River voyages in Portugal.

The name São Rafael is a nod to Portugal’s legacy of exploration and maritime history.

In Vasco da Gama’s first voyage to India in 1497, São Gabriel served as the flagship, while São Rafael sailed alongside under the command of Paulo da Gama.

The final addition to the fleet is the Aqua Blu, a sleek expedition yacht operated in partnership with Aqua Expeditions.

With just two sailings per year, its exclusive voyages will offer rare access to the islands of Indonesia and Singapore.

Image: Uniworld