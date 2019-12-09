Uniworld seeks compensation from MSC Cruises following River Countess crash

Uniworld has launched a suit against MSC Cruise Management.

The river cruise line is seeking reimbursement for damages incurred following a June 2nd incident in which a Uniworld ship, River Countess, was hit by MSC Opera, a large ocean ship.

The smaller ship was docked at the San Basilio Cruise Terminal in Venice, Italy, at the time of the incident.

According to Uniworld chief executive, Ellen Bettridge, extensive conversations with MSC to compensate Uniworld for its losses have been unproductive.

“We are extremely disappointed with the unprofessional manner in which MSC has decided to ignore the gravity of the situation, which has disrupted our guests, our partners and our team,” said Bettridge.

“Aside from the severe damage to our ship, we were forced to cancel 14 voyages, frustrating our guests and travel partners during the peak summer season.”

To date, Uniworld estimates its losses that include passenger reimbursement, ship damage, lost revenue and the protection of travel agent commissions to be in excess of €11.5 million.

This estimate excludes additional potential claims from customers and related damages.

“We do not like to litigate but have been compelled to do so based on the stonewalling and delays by MSC and its representatives – even after receiving a letter of guarantee by their own insurance agency, West of England.

“We expect more and better from a fellow member of the cruise industry and regret having to go to court to seek fitting remedy,” added Bettridge.

The incident, which remains under investigation by Italian authorities, impacted nearly 1,600 guests over the course of several months.

“This situation has been incredibly distressing, particularly for those guests and crew who experienced the traumatic moment onboard first-hand and those who watched the terrifying videos in the days to follow; we wish for nothing more than to put this behind us.

“It’s time for them to come to the table and make us whole,” concluded Bettridge.