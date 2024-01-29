Louisville Maintains Perfect Score Streak From Human Rights Campaign for Support of LGBTQ+ Community

Louisville is celebrating earning another perfect score on the 2023 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, which assesses cities based on their support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The city continues to be championed as a welcoming and inclusive place, while receiving high-profile accolades, including Travel + Leisure’s ‘50 Best Places to Travel to in 2024,’ which cites the upcoming fall launch of Bourbon and Belonging – Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week, as an inclusive event to look forward to this upcoming year.

Louisville has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index every year since 2015, a streak that continues with the latest released ratings.

“This recognition tells the world that, in Louisville, we take pride in being welcoming and inclusive. No matter who you love or how you identify, there is always a place for you to find community here,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“Each year we strive to demonstrate Louisville’s steadfast commitment as an inclusive and welcoming destination to visitors and do not take for granted what earning this top score means,” said Cleo Battle, President & CEO of Louisville Tourism. “We continuously work to sustain our rating and avidly support programming visitors will enjoy, including Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week, Louisville Pride Festival, and the Kentuckiana Pride Parade & Festival.”

Accolades Louisville has received related specifically to the LGBTQ+ community include:

“Most Diverse Cities in the U.S” - Far & Wide

“10 Hottest Gay Destinations” - Orbitz

“6 Surprising Cities Great for LGBTQ Families” - Family Traveller

“One of America’s Gayest Cities” - Gallup Poll

“6 Underrated Cities for LGBT Travelers” - Condé Nast Traveler

“9 Perfect Places for Your LGBT Destination Wedding” - Travel + Leisure

Just this month 21c Louisville and Hotel Genevieve were named to Explore.com’s list of the “12 Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Hotels In The US, According To Research,” making Louisville a standout destination along with other popular LGBTQ+ cities like Miami, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

In its overall score, Louisville Metro received points for having openly LGBTQ+ appointed leaders, protecting youth from conversion therapy, providing services to the transgender community, and having non-discrimination laws related to housing, employment, and public accommodations, among other measures.

The Human Rights Campaign began in 1980 and is now the nation’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Americans. Through its Municipal Equality Index (MEI), it reviews criteria on citywide non-discrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement, and the city’s leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Check out events, resources, accolades, and more at LGBTQ Louisville.