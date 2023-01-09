Turkish Airlines and MIAT Mongolian Airlines Announce Codeshare Agreement

Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and Mongolia’s flag carrier, MIAT Mongolian Airlines recently signed a codeshare agreement. The signed agreement between two flag carriers will enable both carriers to provide more flexibility of choice to their respective passengers on direct flights between Türkiye and Mongolia along with further flights connecting via İstanbul.

On the agreement Turkish Airlines CEO Mr. Bilal EKŞİ stated: “Both flag carriers enhanced their solid collaboration via signing this codeshare agreement and by increasing frequencies reciprocally between Istanbul and Ulaanbaatar. As a result, more Turkish and Mongolian passengers will be able to visit these two unique and beautiful countries, Türkiye and Mongolia. Besides, we will connect more destinations in light of the existing beyond points in the newly signed codeshare agreement.”

MIAT Mongolian Airlines CEO Mr. Munhktamir stated: “This is an important milestone in the cooperation of both companies. The agreement will enable the customers of both airlines with greater choice and connectivity. Turkish Airlines is an important airline globally with wide range of network and the cooperation with such an elite airline is a great privilege for us.”

Through this cooperation, Turkish Airlines will be offering Ulaanbaatar as Marketing Carrier on MIAT Mongolian Airlines’ operated flights, while MIAT Mongolian Airlines’ passengers will be able to reach many European and United States destinations through Turkish Airlines’ extensive network. This reciprocal arrangement will allow TK and OM to provide seamless connections to their passengers. Turkish Airlines will use its code “TK” on MIAT Mongolian Airlines operated flights between Ulaanbaatar and Istanbul. Similarly, MIAT Mongolian Airlines will place its code on Istanbul-Ulaanbaatar flights and also on 10 points beyond Istanbul operated by Turkish Airlines.