Tunisair signs enhanced Amadeus partnership

Tunisair has signed a new agreement with Amadeus as the airline works to deliver the best possible service to passengers.

The Tunisian flag-carrier will deploy a number of cutting-edge solutions designed to improve the retailing experience – both for passengers and agents.

In addition to more than 30 Amadeus solutions currently deployed by Tunisair, the expanded partnership sees three new key deployments.

Amadeus Revenue Management will help Tunisair make more informed and customer-centric decisions.

The carrier will be able to offer a personalized experience, presenting customers with products that are aligned to their needs.

Amadeus Group Manager offers an easy way for the airline and travel agents to service groups, with full automation that synchronises revenue management strategy with dynamic pricing adjustments.

The deal is the latest step in a long, fruitful relationship between Tunisair and Amadeus, and, following the integration of the new solutions, the airline will utilise state-of-the-art technology to provide a personalized end-to-end experience to customers.

Khaled Chelly, Tunisair chief executive, said: “Tunisair is keenly focused on improving the customer journey and we have today expanded our relationship with Amadeus as we accelerate the transformation of our retailing experience.

“The new solutions included in the renewed partnership will allow us to offer personalized services and smooth experiences as well as to manage disruption efficiently and with minimum impact to the traveller.”

Tunisair has also selected the Loyalty Community Platform to manage its loyalty program, Fidelys.

Through the collection of customer preferences, the solution will allow for the delivery of a better customer service, while increasing revenues, traveller experience and loyalty.

Christophe Roux, senior vice president Airlines, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, Amadeus, said: “Tunisair operates in the competitive market and is working to differentiate its offering with a clear strategy to provide the best-in-class customer experience.

“At Amadeus, our technology is designed to inspire more connected ways of thinking, centred around the traveller.

“With this extended agreement, Tunisair is on track to become a more forward looking, innovative and industry-leading airline.”