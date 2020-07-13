TUI to offer Covid-19 cover as destination network expands

TUI UK has announced its new Covid-19 Cover to provide added protection and give customers complete peace of mind while on holiday.

The cover – which should be used alongside normal travel insurance – will be included for all customers travelling on any TUI holiday before December this year and applies to all new and existing bookings.

Some of the items covered include overseas Covid-19 testing for suspected cases, overseas medical assistance if a customer contracts Covid-19 while on holiday and a dedicated emergency hotline.

Any costs associated with an extended stay and a new return flight home if customers are asked to self-isolate while on holiday will also be included.

TUI is also revealing its plans to offer more holiday choices this summer, adding even more destinations in Spain and Greece to its programme from July 25th.

This is in addition to the four destinations in Spain already on offer, and four holiday hotspots in Greece available from July 15th.

The company will be taking customers to a total of 24 destinations from August 1st, flying from a total of 12 UK airports, all subject to government guidance.

TUI also plans to add other popular summer destinations in Portugal, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco over the coming months as Governments further ease travel restrictions.

Andrew Flintham, managing director TUI UK & Ireland, said: “Of course, as this is such a fluid situation, we understand the need to be flexible, and may need to adapt and modify our plans as we go along.

“If we do need to cancel more holidays in line with Government advice, all affected customers will be able to receive a full refund.

“Our TUI Holiday Promise still stands, so our customers can rest assured that if we think they can’t enjoy their TUI holiday as they intended, we won’t take them there.”