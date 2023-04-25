TUI LAUNCHES BIGGEST EVER SUMMER PROGRAMME FOR SUMMER 2024 WITH 1.1 MILLION EXTRA FLIGHTS

TUI, the leading global travel and leisure company, has added a further 1.1 million flight seats for UK holidaymakers departing in summer 2024.

Giving customers more flexibility with departing airports, destinations and holiday lengths, the new announcement means the season will be TUI’s biggest summer yet.

With far more capacity to take holidaymakers to key destinations, it’s great news for British holidaymakers looking to lock in their summer holidays early.

The increase in seats is made across 13 regional airports, from Glasgow to Bournemouth. Customers can fly to more destinations than ever before from their local airport.

Over 10 million flights for Summer 2024

The additional capacity is helping TUI increase the frequency of flights and offer more choice and flexibility for British holidaymakers. The increase means that TUI is now set to have over 10 million seats available for the season, including to destinations that are already popular with customers.

The increase will see:

250,000 additional seats to Turkey

250,000 additional seats to Spain

250,000 additional seats to Greece and Cyprus

300,000 additional seats to North Africa

50,000 additional seats to Italy and Croatia

New Marella Cruise itineraries

Andrew Flintham, TUI managing director, said: “Our customers want more flexibility and to be able to choose a departure airport that is close to home – and that is exactly what the new TUI 2024 summer programme has been designed to do. We want every one of our customers to be able to create a holiday as unique as they are – departure airport, destination and duration are all key components which come together to make the perfect TUI holiday.

“The 2024 programme will see extra flights departing from across the UK with additional TUI flying from Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands. Each region of the UK will see significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region. All of this adds up to over 1 million extra TUI smiles!”

Regional flying

Customers across the country will benefit from additional flights, with new exclusive routes and significant frequency increases at regional airports. No matter where holidaymakers are travelling from, the additional capacity will give customers more choice when it comes to travelling.

Two additional aircraft and 180,000 extra flight seats at Glasgow airport will make 2024 the biggest ever programme for TUI from the airport. The increase includes new flights to Cape Verde and Greece, as well as six exclusive routes.

100,000 additional seats are planned for Birmingham with one additional aircraft, and 13 exclusive routes to Agadir, Boa Vista, Cancun, Enfidha, Hurghada, Kavala, Marrakech, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Montego Bay, Pula, Punta Cana, Sal and Sharm El Sheikh.

A new aircraft and a 33% increase of 60,000 additional seats are scheduled for Bournemouth Airport, with a new route to Enfidha, Tunisia and increased frequency to Ibiza, Lanzarote, Menorca, Heraklion, Paphos and Tenerife.

An additional aircraft will help provide new routes to Boa Vista and Cape Verde from Bristol Airport, as well as 120,000 additional short and mid-haul seats planned with daily flights to popular destinations.

2.3 million seats planned for Manchester with an additional aircraft based at the airport. With daily departures to ten destinations planned, there will be 130,000 extra seats, as well as a new route to Budapest.

Newcastle will also benefit from one additional aircraft based at the airport to help with 120,000 extra seats and new routes to Cape Verde and Egypt.

A new direct route to Sharm El Sheik, Egypt from Cardiff Airport will be introduced as well as 40,000 additional seats.

It will be the biggest programme ever from East Midlands with four exclusive routes, one additional aircraft, 100,000 extra flight seats and new routes to Sal, Cape Verde.

Extra flights to Crete and Rhodes have been added at Exeter Airport, plus 15,000 more seats.

Two million seats are planned for summer 2024 from Gatwick with new routes to Marsa Alam and Budapest. TUI will be operating 11 exclusive routes from the airport as well as having 200,000 additional seats compared to Summer 2023 with up to 195 weekly departures to 18 countries.

After over 60 years of presence at Luton, there will be 14 weekly flights to four countries with increased frequency to Dalaman and Antalya.

Stansted has 30,000 additional seats planned for increased flight frequency to Greece, Turkey and Cyprus – offering more choice and flexibility.

Teesside Airport will benefit from a new weekly route to Dalaman making TUI the exclusive operator to Turkey from this airport.

The 2024 summer programme will be on sale now via tui.co.uk, TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.