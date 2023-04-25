IHG Hotels & Resorts signs first Vignette Collection in the UK

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, introduces Vignette Collection to the UK with the signing of The Halyard at Ropewalks Liverpool, Vignette Collection in partnership with Molo Hotels.

Vignette Collection is IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first collection brand and is a family of one-of-a-kind properties in sought-after urban and resort locations where guests can indulge in a growing passion for stays that are authentic, experiential and considerate. Here for the next generation of luxury travellers seeking both discovery and purpose, Vignette Collection weaves responsibility, community and locality together for stays that are as distinct as the hotels themselves.

The Halyard at Ropewalks Liverpool, Vignette Collection will open later this year under a franchise agreement with Molo Hotels and will be operated by Lighthouse Hotel Management. The 133-key luxury hotel is set in the historic Ropewalks district in the heart of Liverpool, boasting a restaurant, an on site gym, conferencing facilities and roof top terrace that will further boost the area’s reputation as a gastronomic hub.

Liverpool continues to grow as a destination for domestic and international travellers as the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund invests in key cities across the nations. The growing presence of international events, such as Eurovision 2023, alongside the growing demand for UK staycations following the pandemic, make destinations like Liverpool increasingly popular with leisure and business guests alike. The signing of the first luxury branded hotel in the city marks IHG’s commitment to investing in the city.

Mrs Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Vignette Collection to the UK – a new luxury brand in an established market for IHG. Vignette Collection gives strategic partners and owners, like Molo Hotels, the opportunity to retain their distinctive hotel identity, while benefitting from IHG’s global scale, Luxury & Lifestyle expertise, and powerful IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. The brand has shown incredible success across the globe in its first year, with 14 hotels signed or opened, which speaks volumes to its emphasis on delivering one-of-a-kind stays and memorable moments alongside a commitment to more responsible travel. Liverpool’s popularity continues to grow as a hub of culture and I’m confident the luxury offering of Vignette Collection will bring a new offering to the city.”

Mr Ross Morrow, Managing Director, Molo Hotels, said: “I’m so excited to be opening the first Vignette Collection hotel in the UK. We see a gap in the market to deliver luxury stays in Liverpool and we’re excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to deliver a one of a kind hotel that celebrates the history of such an important city. Liverpool is a thriving market with growing demand and IHG’s enterprise system will allow us to better serve guests at The Halyard at Ropewalks Liverpool, Vignette Collection from later this year.”

With more than 6,000 hotels spanning over 100 countries, IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to be at the heart of thousands of communities around the world and strive to make a difference every day by delivering True Hospitality for Good. The tourism industry accounts for 1 in 10 jobs in the UK** and IHG’s impressive growth aims to drive economic and social change through skills training and innovation. The signing of a luxury Vignette Collection property in Liverpool will create 71 jobs and further boost the local economy as guests explore and spend in local businesses.

Director of Marketing Liverpool, Chris Brown said: “We’re thrilled that the first Vignette Collection hotel in the UK will be opening in Liverpool this year. The passion the brand has for responsibility and community, alongside the brilliant facilities the hotel will bring will make it a great addition to the Ropewalks district of the city. With Liverpool attracting a growing number of international and domestic visitors alongside the ever popular city region offer, we’re delighted to see new properties arriving in Liverpool to help further boost our visitor economy, create new jobs and provide a wonderful visitor welcome.”

The signing of The Halyard at Ropewalks Liverpool, Vignette Collection follows a number of signings for the brand across Europe, including in Reit im Winkl, Germany and Budapest, Hungary, and the opening of the first European Vignette Collection hotel in Porto, Portugal. More than 100 properties globally are anticipated to join Vignette Collection over the next 10 years.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently has 356 hotels* operating under 8 brands in the UK&I including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites, and a further 21 in the pipeline.