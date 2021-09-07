TUI Group expands Eurostar activities partnership

TUI Group had upgraded tours and activities partnership with Eurostar, the high-speed rail link between the UK and mainland Europe.

The agreement the strong and strategic growth in tours and activities, including a steadily increasing number of partnerships with high-profile European businesses.

The enhanced version of the digital platform now enables Eurostar customers to choose from over 5,000 excursions, activities and tickets, available in all Eurostar destinations.

In the UK there are hundreds of activities in London alone, but customers can also book excursions in Oxford, Cambridge, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

There are also experiences available throughout France, the Netherlands and Belgium, including options in the key city destinations of Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels, as well as Versailles, the French Riviera, Rotterdam and Antwerp for those looking to travel on to Eurostar’s connecting destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Ledden, head of digital, Eurostar, said: “As people start planning their first trips after lockdowns, they are looking for new experiences.

“Our updated activities platform offers a selection of the best things to do across our destinations making it even easier to plan an escape as travel restrictions ease.”

A diverse selection of experiences is available, from skip the line options at world famous landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower, Stonehenge and Harry Potter Studios, to must-do activities, including boating along Amsterdam’s canals, Belgian beer tasting and the Downton Abbey tour.

“Eurostar was our first international rail partner, and we are very proud to grow our collaboration, providing a digital solution to deliver more great experiences for their customers,” commented Nishank Gopalkrishnan, chief business officer of TUI Musement, the tours and activities division of TUI Group.

“This is also further recognition of the growth of our supply portfolio, globally and within Europe, and the scalability of our digital distribution solutions.”