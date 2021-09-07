Jamaica to headline new London tourism showcase

The Jamaica Tourist Board will be the headline destination of the new Caribbean Showcase in London on September 23rd.

Created by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation UK & Europe, the event will bring buyers and suppliers together and provide the opportunity to grow business and learn more about the region.

Hosted at the Leonardo Royal London St. Paul’s Hotel between 09:00-22:00, the aim of the event is to provide a full day of business meetings and networking, culminating in a drinks reception and hosted three-course dinner.

Over 100 persons from accommodation representatives, tourist offices, airlines, media partners, travel agents and tour operators are registered to meet up.

The Jamaica Tourist Board will be the headline destination of the first edition event, highlighting increased Virgin Atlantic air services from London Heathrow from three direct flights a week to allow passengers to fly indirectly on to Montego Bay via Nassau twice a week and a new direct Virgin Atlantic flight from Manchester to the vibrant Montego Bay, launching this November.

This is the first time there has ever been a scheduled flight from Manchester, which will operate three times a week during the winter sun season.

Elizabeth Fox, regional director UK & northern Europe, Jamaica Tourist Board, said: “This is an exciting time for Jamaica, there is a lot of development taking place and the increase in airlift is welcomed given the burgeoning interest in the island.

“Jamaica is a cultural icon across the Caribbean and the Caribbean Showcase is a great opportunity to remind buyers as to why we are such a diverse and unique destination.”

Jamaica has been welcoming UK visitors back to her beautiful shores since borders reopened in June last year.

All UK travellers, including those aged 12 and over need to show proof of a negative PCR, NAA, RNA or an antigen test performed by an accredited lab within three days of travelling and complete a simple travel authorisation form before they arrive, which is accessible here.

More Information

Trade buyers interested in meeting Jamaica at the Caribbean Showcase can register here.