TUI adds 135 former Thomas Cook hotels to summer offering

Grand Cettia in Turkey has been added to the TUI offering for summer 2020

TUI has to announced 135 hotels, including 56 which have exclusivity to TUI, have been added to its offering and are now on sale for next year.

This follows the recent news the holiday company are adding an additional two million seats on flights to holiday favourites like Turkey, Greece, the Balearics, the Canaries and Mexico.

Continuing its commitment of offering more flexibility and choice for its customers, there will be even more hotels to choose from in resort, in addition to the greater flexibility and choice on flights.

The 135 hotels, previously enjoyed by Thomas Cook customers, have been added following customer demand.

Of these - ten TUI Platinum resorts and three SplashWorld family favourites have been added.

Other resorts now available to be booked through TUI are the 5T TUI Platinum the Grand at Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico and 5T Trendy Lara in Antalya, part of the Trendy group of hotels.

The holiday company’s 2020 programme was first announced in November last year as a response to customer behaviour, with more holiday makers wanting to book earlier – especially families.

Extended hotel options and more choice in key destinations will now provide even more reasons to book now for next summer.

Mark Hall, director of product and destination experience, TUI UK & Ireland, said “At TUI we’re committed to offering outstanding holidays and to support the additional capacity growth.

“We are delighted to be introducing a wide range of hotels popular with Thomas Cook customers to make sure holiday makers still get to experience these great resorts.

“The customer is truly at the heart of everything we do at TUI and this additional growth in hotels demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us.”