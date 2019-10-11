Hebei province closes glass attractions for safety checks

The Chinese province has closed as many as 32 glass attractions over safety fears.

The tourism sites, including bridges, walkways and viewing decks, are currently undergoing safety inspections.

It is believed many closed early last year, but the move has not been widely reported until now.

The attractions are spread across 24 sites in Hebei province, state media CCTV said.

China has seen a flurry of glass attractions spring up across the country.

However, there have been accidents and at least two deaths.

There are an estimated 2,300 glass bridges in the country – many build to take advantage of the exploding domestic tourism sector.

Image: Liu Peiran/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images