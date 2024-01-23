A World of Unparalleled Hospitality Awaits: Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay is Now Open

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay. With an ideal location close to the city centre and key attractions, the property epitomizes modern luxury - offering elegant furnishings, a range of culinary options, a four-floor wellness experience and seamless, personalized service.

With a façade and main entrance almost identical to the original Waldorf Astoria in New York, the hotel nods to the brand’s rich heritage and legacy, bringing Manhattan flair to Qatar’s capital. The 44-storey property features 283 rooms and suites, as well as 50 luxury apartments - all of which boast a distinct art deco style. In addition, each guest of the property will be assigned a Personal Concierge who will meticulously attend to every detail of their stay from pre-arrival to post-departure.

“Qatar is seeing strong growth in international travel, welcoming more than four million visitors in 2023 – and we are delighted to be expanding our presence in the country with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay,” said Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. “Whether in Qatar for business or leisure, the property’s timeless design, enticing culinary options, four-floor spa and sophisticated events facilities make it an urban oasis in the heart of the city.”

Paying homage to the history of grand clocks at Waldorf Astoria properties around the world, the central feature of the lobby is a striking clock created by Tiffany & Co. A piece of art, the clock celebrates the falcon – Qatar’s national bird - with a bezel inspired by the tips of a falcon’s feathers. Handcrafted in Switzerland, it features the patented Tiffany blue on the clock hands and number indicators. In addition, luxurious mohair upholstery in Tiffany blue is used on the bench surrounding the clock, and in each guest room.

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said, “The thoughtful design of Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay is evident from the moment a guest steps through the door, immediately creating a sense of place and building anticipation for the unforgettable experiences that await. This hotel is a stunning addition to our luxury portfolio in Qatar, reflecting our commitment to further Hilton’s luxury category growth in the Middle East.”

A Luxurious Wellness Escape

Stretching from the 39th to the 43rd floor, the Waldorf Astoria Spa has a unique range of wellness experiences, all with beautiful views of Qatar’s skyline. The expansive spa’s bespoke features include salt inhalation relaxation and hydrotherapy pools, thermal experiences including sensory rain walk, a salon, relaxation zones with private Alpha sphere experiences, and treatment suites that embrace holistic wellness treatments.

For those looking to work out, the spa has a dedicated fitness floor with both a mixed and a ladies-only Technogym fitness centre, Bikram yoga and meditation studios, as well as separate male and female juice bars. Guests can also take a dip in the 26-metre marble-tiled, indoor pool or unwind at the spa’s separate male and female pools with heated relaxation loungers.

Exquisite Dining

In line with Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of food and beverage excellence, Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay features a variety of venues. Reflecting the history of the original Waldorf Astoria in New York, Peacock Alley offers the brand’s Afternoon Tea, as well as signature dishes such as eggs benedict and red velvet cake.

Guests can also indulge in sweet treats at Ledoux, a Parisienne patisserie that offers bespoke pastries and cakes, sip on artisanal cocktails at the New York inspired mixology bar, The Cortland Bar, or enjoy Levantine cuisine and shisha at Al Fayrouz Terrace.

For a gourmet food hall experience, Tribeca Market serves New York-inspired classics and delicacies. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the elegant venue features five different live stations.

Additional venues that are set to open soon include MURU which will be helmed by Michelin-starred, Italian-Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco, and YUN where guests will dine on modern Cantonese and Taishanese cuisine in a setting reminiscent of the original tea houses and luxury dining rooms of 1930’s Hong Kong.

A Meeting and Events Destination

The hotel features elegant event facilities that provide the ideal setting for every type of occasion – including two ballrooms which can each host up to 500 guests. In addition, the hotel offers two boardrooms and three multi-functional meeting rooms with access to an outdoor patio. All the event spaces benefit from natural daylight and a separate meeting entrance.

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

To see more of this stunning new hotel take a 360 virtual tour around the many rooms and facilities via https://www.virtualworldinternet.com/portfolio/waldorf-astoria-west-bay-doha

For more information, or to make a reservation, travellers may visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dohnzwa-waldorf-astoria-doha-west-bay or call +974 4008 9000.

VIEW A SAMPLE OF THE INCREDIBLE VIRTUAL TOURS BELOW: