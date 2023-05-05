Travelmarvel launches range of value add incentives

Following the success of the 2022 APT summer campaign, the ‘Best Available Cabin Upgrades’ programme from Travelmarvel will be returning for another year.

The campaign will allow agents to secure more business with this outstanding ‘value add’ initiative, launching on May 9.

In a new addition, this year both APT and Travelmarvel will be expanding the sales tools that make up the summer campaign with Low £99 Deposits on all ‘Luxury’ and ‘Essential’ European river cruises throughout 2023.

The luxury operator will also be waiving solo supplements on summer departures of Travelmarvel European river cruises, sailing aboard its consistently five-star rated contemporary river ships.

The best cabin upgrade and solo supplement offers apply to new bookings made between May 9 and July 31, and for European river cruises departing between May and August 2023.

These ‘value added’ sales tools are complemented by the best offers in market – the APT and Travelmarvel brands are also offering savings of up to 50 per cent per person.

Brad Bennetts, head of sales & business development for APT and Travelmarvel, said: “This newly launched summer tactical gives our agent partners everything they need to convert business over the coming months.

“By adding outstanding value via best available cabin upgrades, solo supplement waivers and up to 50 per cent savings, as well as removing barriers to booking with low £99 deposits, agents can tempt even the most hesitant clients to take a European river cruise this summer.”

