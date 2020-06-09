Travel restrictions push Jet2.com relaunch back two weeks

Ongoing travel restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have seen Jet2.com further delay its return to operations.

The holiday company is now aiming to recommence its flights and holidays programme on July 15th.

In a statement, the company said: “Our commitment to working in partnership with independent travel agents has never been stronger, and we are contacting them with a number of options for customers, including rebook options, rebook codes and flexible terms.

“All of these super flexible options are designed to help agents look after their customers, and we are very proud of the feedback we have received so far.

“We can assure all agents affected by announcement that they will receive the same level of service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jet2.com had initially hoped to return on June 17th, which was then pushed back to July 1st.

Jet2.com continued: “We know there is a lot of pent-up demand for our award-winning holidays, and we cannot wait to take customers away on their well-deserved holidays again.

“We are working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone enjoying our flights and holidays, and we will be introducing a range of safety measures on our aircraft and transfer vehicles.

“We are also working closely with airport, hotel and tourist board partners to ensure that appropriate health and safety measures are implemented.”

The company added further details will be announced in due course.