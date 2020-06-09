WTTC hygiene accreditation scheme gains traction

Destinations have begun to sign up to a new hygiene certification scheme from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

WTTC designed the Safe Travels stamp to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses which adopted relevant health and hygiene protocols.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) also embraced the stamp, which has the safety and hygiene of travellers as its top priority.

Since the launch last week Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Ontario (Canada), Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the Mexican destinations of Baja California Sur and Yucatan have adopted new protocols.

Concerns, however, linger over enforcement of the new scheme.

In order to receive the stamp, businesses and destinations simply have to share protocols with WTTC so the organisation can evaluate them.

WTTC carries out no inspections or validation process.

Saudi Arabia, for example, despite receiving the stamp of approval, has closed mosques and re-imposed Covid-19 restrictions this week as cases of the virus increase.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC president, said: “The number of global destinations adopting our private sector protocols is growing at a rapid pace and it’s hugely gratifying and shows the success and importance of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp.

“The stamp is vital to re-establish worldwide consumer confidence in tourism and so travellers can be sure that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place for them to be able to travel safely.

“As WTTC health and hygiene protocols, affecting hotels, restaurants, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping and transportation are implemented, so the list of destinations recognising the new stamp also continues to grow.

“We thank these destination countries and cities for stepping forward to help ensure the speedy recovery of the tourism sector and look forward to welcoming more destinations in the days and weeks ahead as our desire to travel continues to revive.”