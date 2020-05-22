Jet2.com delays return until July

Jet2.com has delayed the return of its holiday programme until July 1st.

The company had hoped to begin taking passengers on trips from June 17th, but the ongoing travel restrictions in place to combat the outbreak of Covid-19 have made this impossible, the company said.

A spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely.”

Dart Group – the listed company behind Jet2.com – earlier this week raised £172 million in a share offering to boost liquidity.

A statement continued: “Our commitment to working in partnership with independent travel agents has never been stronger, and we are contacting agents with a number of options for customers, including rebook options, rebook codes and flexible terms and conditions.

“All of these super flexible options are designed to help agents look after their customers, and we are very proud of the feedback we have received so far.

“We have said throughout that the sun will shine again and when it does, we will be there to take customers away on their well-deserved holidays.

“As well as this, agents can be assured that we will be implementing measures, in consultation with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and well-being of everybody onboard.”

The company said it would announce further details in due course.