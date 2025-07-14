Gen Z Adults Driving Nostalgic Travel Trend With Curious Over 65s Choosing New Destinations

Gen Z and Millennial holidaymakers are fuelling the trend for nostalgic travel by returning to holiday destinations they visited as a child.

A study of 2,000 holidaymakers aged 18 and over, commissioned by Jet2holidays, found that 82% of Gen Z and 75% of Millennial Brits have returned to a holiday spot from their childhood, compared to just 55% of those aged 65 and over. The research shows that older generations are more inclined to try new destinations, with 45% of those over 65 preferring to try new destinations compared to just 27% of nostalgic 18-24 year olds.

Over half of Gen Z aged 18-24 (55%) have even chosen to repeat a childhood holiday to the same destination with their parents again, and a third (33%) of Millennials are also doing the same.

The survey shows that both Gen Z (53%) and Millennials (40%) say that their most cherished childhood memories are of a summer holiday with family, ahead of birthdays, playing with friends and getting their first pet.

This could explain the desire for nostalgic travel amongst younger generations with over a third (35%) of adult Gen Z travelling to a childhood destination to reflect on memories, and 31% of Millennials wanting to remind themselves of what brought them joy as a child.

For millennials, curiosity is also a primary motivator with 34% saying they’ve returned to a childhood destination to see how it’s changed.

Research has shown that nostalgic travel evokes positive emotion among holidaymakers as it offers a sense of comfort and familiarity (20%), and a connection to a simpler and often more secure time (20%). It taps into deeper emotions, social connections and can even reduce stress.

The study shows that Millennials are passing along their favoured holiday traditions to their family too, with seven in 10 (70%) saying they’ve introduced their loved ones to a favourite childhood holiday spot.

In fact, over half of Millennial parents (52%) have chosen to take their children to a favourite childhood destination, with almost two-thirds (60%) say passing on holiday traditions to their children is important to them.

For the younger generations revisiting these destinations brings out great emotions, with over half of Gen Z (52%) and Millennials (53%) saying they felt happy when going back to a childhood destination, with both also saying they felt ‘nostalgic’ (42%) and ‘heart-warmed’ (41%).

“For many of us, childhood holidays are some of our most cherished memories – they stay with us long after the suitcases are unpacked,” said a spokesperson at Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator. “Whether it’s the sound of the sea at a favourite beach or the excitement of returning to a much-loved resort, those memories have a powerful pull, especially on the young. As we approach the busy summer season, it is great to think of all those customers revisiting special places to relive the magic, create new memories, and introduce the people who mean the most to them to that feeling of holiday magic.”

