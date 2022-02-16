Tourism Australia launches global ad campaign ahead of reopening

Tourism Australia has launched a new campaign internationally to encourage travellers to book their next big holiday to Australia, as borders re-open to all fully vaccinated tourists and other visitors on Monday.

Don’t Go Small. Go Australia is an AUD$40 million (£21 million) campaign being rolled out into key markets, including Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the USA and UK.

It seeks to remind travellers of all the incredible experiences that await them in Australia.

The campaign has launched with tactical out of home placements in landmark sites, including London’s Piccadilly Circus and Times Square in New York.

Australia minister for trade, tourism and investment, Dan Tehan, said Tourism Australia had been prepared to ramp up its international marketing efforts once the border re-opening was announced.

“The world has been waiting two years to get Down Under for a holiday and our latest ad campaign will remind them of what they’ve been missing,” Tehan said.

“After Covid-19, the world is looking forward to taking a holiday and we want that holiday to be in Australia.

“This new campaign is just the first step in a long-term strategy to restart tourism to Australia, with further investment in tourism marketing campaigns internationally to come in the second half of the year.”

Tourism Australia managing director, Phillipa Harrison, said the campaign will run across TV, print, digital and social channels in key markets and feature some of Australia’s most iconic destinations and experiences.

“Australia has amazing icons which we are known and loved for around the world, such as the Great Barrier Reef, the awe-inspiring Uluru and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and now is the time to remind the world of these things, as well as showcase a number of our lesser known but equally spectacular experiences and destinations,” she explained.

Image: David Parry/PA Wire