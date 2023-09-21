Four viewpoints that will take your breath away from the dizzying heights of Quito

Quito’s viewpoints provide the perfect spot to take in exhilarating views of the city. Cruz Loma, Guápulo, the Basilica of the National Vow and El Panecillo hill are just a few of the spots that highlight the city’s architectural richness and the beauty of the natural spaces that surround it.

Guápulo viewpoint

Guápulo is one of the city’s most charming locations. This viewpoint, which can be found in the González Suárez neighbourhood, gives visitors the chance to enjoy magnificent views of landmarks such as Cayambe volcano, Cerro Puntas mountain and Cumbayá valley, without forgetting the iconic Simón Bolívar Avenue.

The bars protecting the viewpoint are adorned with locks bearing names, inscriptions and dates which, combined with the location’s allure, are further proof of its storied romantic tradition.

During the day, visitors can explore the stunning church while, at night, the site turns into a bohemian hot spot, complete with bars serving typical Quito drinks such as the famous canelazo, a strong warm alcoholic beverage.

Cruz Loma viewpoint

From Cruz Loma viewpoint, you can see Quito embedded in its monumental Andean surroundings. This spot, at an awe-inspiring 4,000 metres above sea level, offers uninterrupted views of the city and the chain of volcanoes that encircle it, including Cayambe, Cotopaxi and Antisana, among others.

The area is also the ideal spot for practising all kinds of outdoor activities, such as hiking, paragliding, cycling, mountain climbing and horse riding.

Basilica of the National Vow viewpoint

In the heart of San Juan neighbourhood, the Basilica of the National Vow is the most noteworthy of Quito’s religious buildings. While the architecture and sculpted gargoyles that pay homage to the country’s flora and fauna are the building’s main feature, climb up to the roof and you will be welcomed by panoramic views of the city, with El Panecillo hill as the idyllic backdrop, guaranteed to leave travellers breathless.

El Panecillo

Reaching some 3,000 metres above sea level, El Panecillo is the perfect location to appreciate the finest vistas of Quito, stretching from the city’s historic centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site as a result of its cultural and architectural splendour, to the most recognisable natural landscapes, churches and temples.

In addition, this hill is home to the spectacular Virgin Alada, also known as the Virgin of Quito, a 41-metre-tall statue made from 7,400 pieces of aluminium. She really is the city’s most famous inhabitant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quito Turismo encourages everyone who comes to visit our city to take in each of these extraordinary viewpoints and discover incredible panoramic views of the capital.