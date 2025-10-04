Tobago’s Jolé St. John is CTO 2025 Regional Tourism Youth Congress Winner

Sixteen-year-old Jolé St. John, Tobago’s Junior Secretary of Tourism, has been crowned winner of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) 21st Regional Tourism Youth Congress, held Thursday at Hilton Barbados Resort.

Part of the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), the Congress saw St. John impress judges and delegates with innovative ideas on sustainable tourism, digital transformation and heritage experiences. Her performance earned her the title of Regional Junior Minister of Tourism until the 2026 Congress.

The event brought together 15 students, aged 14-17, from across the Caribbean, each serving as a Junior Minister/Commissioner of Tourism. Participants delivered prepared presentations on key topics reshaping the industry, including the shift from the traditional three S’s of Caribbean tourism (sea, sun, sand) to the new three S’s (smart technology, sustainable practices, social inclusion).

They also tackled mystery questions designed to spark imagination and problem-solving – from how to position their destinations in new and creative ways to how tourism products can evolve to remain fresh and impactful. Their responses showcased both quick thinking and genuine passion for the sector.

Second place went to Caleader Lewison, Junior Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, who will serve as CTO’s Junior Secretary-General of Tourism. Third place was awarded to Aylani Morris Seymour, Junior Minister of Tourism for the Cayman Islands. In addition, Isaiah Toney, Junior Minister of Tourism for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, received an honorary mention for outstanding qualities beyond the standard scoring.

The Congress, chaired by last year’s winner Keyana Warner of Nevis, featured a judging panel of tourism leaders: Rosetta West-Gerald, CEO of the Montserrat Tourism Authority; Paul Pennicook, Interim CEO of Experience Turks and Caicos; and Chief Judge Charlene Drakes, Manager of Stakeholder Engagements, Caribbean Region for Carnival Corporation & plc.

In the lead-up to the competition, participants joined enrichment activities including a masterclass on AR/VR in tourism led by Ed and Claudia Limon and Scott Bowie of Winged Whale Media; a career readiness workshop on personal branding and leadership with Davina Layne of Your Corporate Image; and a field trip by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) to highlight sustainable initiatives such as the Oceana Innovation Hub and Barbados’ cultural history.

Ian Gooding-Edghill, Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners and Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, praised the delegates: “What I saw in each and every one of you is not only dedication, commitment, but I saw passion, real passion … you certainly were not shy and you delivered with grace.”

Event emcee Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO’s Director of Resource Mobilization and Development, underscored the significance of the forum: “Our Congress is more than a friendly competition ... it is a launchpad propelling the next wave of tourism visionaries, advocates and innovators who will guide the future of this vital industry for the Caribbean.”

The 2025 Congress featured students from 15 CTO member countries and territories: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tobago.

Sponsors and supporters included Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Breeze Travel Solutions, Caribbean Media Exchange, Caribbean Travel and Tours, Carnival Corporation & plc in collaboration with Acordis International Corporation, Liberty Business Barbados, Marketplace Excellence, Tropical Shipping, and Winged Whale Media.

﻿The program underscored CTO’s commitment to youth empowerment, building critical skills and nurturing regional pride in one of the Caribbean’s most essential industries.

For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org