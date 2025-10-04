Star Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage from Barcelona

Princess Cruises celebrates the maiden voyage of its newest Sphere Class ship, Star Princess, which departed Barcelona on an 11-night Inaugural Western Mediterranean voyage. Continuing the brand’s tradition of innovation, elegance, and warm service that connects guests to the world and to one another, the gleaming Star Princess now sails as the 17th jewel of the Princess fleet.



“Star Princess shines brightly as one the largest and most spectacular ships we’ve ever built, and we proudly welcome excited guests on her inaugural voyage,” said Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises. “We wish our Star Princess captain, senior officers, and crew much success – may her voyages be safe, her sunsets unforgettable, and may she shine, as her name promises, in the sky and on the seas.”



The 177,800-tonne, 4,300-guest Star Princess features 30 distinct dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations. Here is a closer look at the ship’s inaugural season, the highly anticipated naming ceremony, exciting entertainment offerings, and services:



Maiden Season & Naming Ceremony

The 11-night Inaugural Western Mediterranean Voyage (October 4-15, 2025) sails from Barcelona with visits to Marseille, Civitavecchia (for Rome), Naples, Sicily, Cartagena, and Gibraltar, before returning to Barcelona.

After a seven-night Mediterranean voyage, Star Princess sails a transatlantic voyage before debuting in Fort Lauderdale for her Caribbean season and official naming ceremony on November 6, 2025.

After a winter 2025 through to spring 2026 season of sun-drenched Caribbean cruises, visiting the best destinations the region has to offer, Star Princess sails through the Panama Canal to Seattle for a debut season of 7-night Alaska Inside Passage cruises in the summer of 2026. Star Princess will be the newest and most spectacular ship offering voyages to the Great Land.



Star Princess’ Captain Gennaro Arma added: “From leading the newbuild team at the Monfalcone shipyard to watching our amazing crew now guiding her on her maiden voyage with our very first guests, this journey is a true honour for me and our dedicated crew. We warmly invite guests to come aboard our new Star Princess to experience the extraordinary and well-loved service Princess is known for.”



New Entertainment Highlights

Spellbound by Magic Castle – After its acclaimed debut on sister ship Sun Princess, Spellbound returns to Star Princess with a new theme honouring the golden age of magic and legendary illusionist Richard Valentine Pitchford—better known as The Great Cardini. This one-of-a-kind speakeasy experience at sea enchants guests with its mesmerising illusions, spaces, and theatrical spirits.

Meridian & Illuminate – Two new, original theatrical shows debut during Star Princess’ inaugural season in the most technologically advanced Princess Arena yet, where spectacle takes centre stage. Meridian is a sweeping, cinematic spectacle of longing and liberation, set to a lush original score and reimagined chart-toppers. Step aboard Celestial, a grand ship sailing through the age of elegance, where love hides behind velvet masks and fate reveals all. Illuminate takes place under the velvet canopy of a nostalgic circus tent and peels away illusion to reveal chromatic reverie and unexpected wonder.

Entertainment Beyond the Arena – From vibrant deck parties and lively Piazza celebrations to a reimagined champagne waterfall, Star Princess comes alive after dark. Guests can dance to live music, mingle at themed events, or simply savour the sparkling atmosphere.

The Dome – The new Candlelight Concert Series transforms the glass-enclosed Dome into a glowing haven of music and light. Guests are immersed in works reimagined for today, where live performance and candlelit atmosphere create pure magic under the stars at sea.



Key Features of Star Princess

Luxurious Accommodations: With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. This includes the exclusive Sanctuary Collection suites, suites, mini-suites and balcony staterooms, each offering a private getaway with exclusive amenities.

Stunning Piazza: A signature space of Princess, the elevated Piazza onboard Star Princess offers panoramic views from a sphere of glass, offering the perfect spot to socialise, dine, and enjoy a multitude of entertainment throughout the day and night.

Culinary Excellence: Guests choose from 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients, and culinary experiences including an expanded O’Malley’s Irish Pub featuring 32 additional seats, and Love by Britto Specialty Dining space, offering 20 additional seats.

Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquor and Non-Alcoholic* Collection: This collection offers a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, including both spirited selections and non-alcohol creations by renowned celebrities, such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé; MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

Wellness & Recreation: Guests can indulge in relaxation at the two-storey Lotus Spa or stay active at the fitness centre, which offers dynamic classes, pools, and spas. On the SkyDeck, they’ll find a new sports court for pickleball and basketball, along with a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded lounge areas — all with stunning views overlooking the sea.



Additional information about Princess Cruises is available by visiting the company’s website at princess.com, calling 0344 338 8663, or by contacting your Personal Cruise Specialist.