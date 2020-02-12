Tinie Tempah to launch Burn at White Beach on Friday

Burn, Friday’s ultimate new day-to-night experience at White Beach & Restaurant, will be inaugurated by none other than urban music sensation, Tinie Tempah on Friday.

Taking place from 10:00 for beach access and 12:00 for brunch, there has never been a better way to spend a Friday in Dubai.

Enticing guests to enjoy a lie-in before rolling out of bed to head to the cheeky beachside brunch, everyone is invited to kick off their sandals and enjoy a Mediterranean feast at the restaurant, or a day of soaking up the salty, sassy vibes on the beach.

While the foodies out there are encouraged to book into White Restaurant for an innovative à la carte brunch, sun-worshippers can head straight to White Beach for an afternoon of sunbathing on a beachside lounger or in a private cabana.

All guests are then invited to the beach afterparty to enjoy an uplifting sunset session with some of the biggest household-name artists in the music industry.

With brunch packages starting from AED245 including entry to Tinie Tempah, guests to White Restaurant will ease into proceedings from 12:00 with a zesty mimosa.

What’s more, they won’t be confronted with the agonising decision of having to choose between breakfast or lunch as the all-encompassing menu covers all bases.

The champagne and chilled citrus juice is paired with two breakfast choices including eggs benedict with crab, truffle scrambled eggs or smoked salmon blinis.

Once breakfast has settled, diners will then be treated to sharing menu with beautifully presented starters, mains and desserts all brought to the table.

This means that diners get to sample a variety of chef Ibrahim Ata’s legendary signature dishes including yellowfin tuna tartare with creamy avocado, burrata with cherry tomatoes and black grapes, beef tartare on toast and beetroot, and goat’s cheese and blackberry salad.

With three different drinks packages available, guests can accompany their meal with an extensive range of wines, beers, and spirits as well as a weekly special cocktail.

Those who opt for the bubbles package will enjoy free-flowing bubbles for four hours.

A drinks trolley will also be on-hand for bar staff to concoct vibrant cocktails tableside.

With its suave, sultry location sporting breath-taking view of Dubai’s skyline White Beach & Restaurant is fast becoming the city’s most Instragrammed location.

Barefoot sophistication at its finest, the laidback venue is all about graceful glamour, great food and good times – topped off with different award-winning entertainment every week.

Never has there been a more enticing venue for the day to blend into night as the feel-good vibe is turned up a notch as the stars begin to light up the sky.