lastminute.com becomes London Eye sponsor

lastminute.com has taken over as headline sponsor of the London Eye.

The lighting of the iconic wheel has changed to the recognisable hot pink to reflect signature colour of the brand, with the new design unveiled yesterday.

Offering unrivalled views of iconic landmarks such as Big Ben and St Paul’s Cathedral, the lastminute.com London Eye is firmly embedded in the city skyline.

This is a big year for this London landmark, as the Eye celebrates its twentieth anniversary.

Since opening two decades ago, the wheel has welcomed over 76 million visitors and witnessed over 5,000 marriage proposals.

Marco Corradino, chief executive of lastminute.com, said: “We’re delighted to officially launch our flagship partnership with the London Eye.

“To see one of the capital’s most recognisable icons lit up in pink is a proud moment and we can’t wait to bring visitors from the UK and across the globe to experience it.

“We’ve been helping people make memories in London for more than 20 years and we know enjoying moments on this unique part of the London skyline will make people more pink in the years to come.”