Radisson Riyadh Airport set to open in late 2020

Radisson Hotel Group has singed Radisson Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia.

As one of the fastest growing companies in the country, the newest addition brings the group’s portfolio to over 45 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation and under development.

Riyadh is the largest city and capital of Saudi Arabia.

King Khalid International Airport is about 35 kilometres to the north of Riyadh city and home to Radisson’s newest hotel.

As the economic and commercial capital of Saudi Arabia, the total number of passengers departing and arriving at King Khalid International Airport exceeded 26 million passengers in 2019.

Located within close proximity, the hotel will be conveniently accessible from the airport and the city centre can be reached via Riyadh’s new metro system, making it an ideal location for both business and leisure travellers.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the eight key focus countries in EMEA.

“We align our plans along those of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to significantly increase the contribution of tourism to the country’s economy.

“We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to opening the hotel later this year and to an exciting and rewarding journey.”

Due to open in quarter four of 2020, the Radisson Riyadh Airport will perfectly complement Radisson Hotel Group’s array of city and leisure hotels across Riyadh.

The hotel will consist of 471 keys across various room types including serviced apartments and villas to be able to cater to guests that require larger units or long stay units.

The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant and two specialty restaurants.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor swimming pool and various leisure facilities including separated ladies and men fitness studio, indoor pool and a spa.