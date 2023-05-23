Thompson Hotels Brand to Launch in Palm Springs, California

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today plans for the 168-room Thompson Palm Springs, which will join the award-winning luxury lifestyle Thompson Hotels portfolio and mark the second Thompson Hotels property in California.

Thompson Palm Springs is expected to open in late 2023 and will offer panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains and the city of Palm Springs. The development signals Hyatt’s commitment to growing its luxury lifestyle portfolio in key growth markets that matter to guests and World of Hyatt members.

Developed by Dallas-based Hall Group and designed by interior design firm B2 Architecture + Design and architect SMS Architecture, Thompson Palm Springs will feature modern, groundbreaking design in the heart of the city. Unique guestroom bungalows will be surrounded by two outdoor pools, gardens, lounge areas and winding walking paths, immersing visitors in the natural landscape of Palm Springs. Guests can expect additional amenities including a signature restaurant helmed by a world-class chef, sought-after indoor and outdoor bar and lounges, a well-appointed spa and fitness concept, and approximately 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.



Thompson Palm Springs will also offer over 20,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space along Downtown’s iconic Palm Canyon Drive which will include HALL Napa Valley, a 3,400 square foot tasting room from owners Craig & Kathryn Hall showcasing selections from their family of wines: HALL, WALT and BACA. The hotel’s idyllic location will provide guests with access to the community’s thriving arts and culture scene including museums, art galleries, boutiques and bars and restaurants.





ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson Palm Springs will be led by general manager Jeffrey Miller, who will oversee all operations and commercial strategies for the hotel. A Palm Springs local who has been enjoying the destination for decades, Miller joins the hotel from Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows where he served as general manager for three years. “We are excited to welcome guests and locals to Thompson Palm Springs, which will bring-to-life the iconic spirit of the destination through striking design, innovative culinary offerings and locally inspired guest experiences,” said Miller. “Palm Springs has always been a diverse destination where local culture is celebrated, and Thompson Palm Springs will embody this energy by serving as a dynamic home-base for guests, local tastemakers and emerging creatives to connect with each other and what inspires them. We truly desire to be a local’s destination.”

“With design, art and entertainment at the heart of the Thompson Hotels brand experience, downtown Palm Springs is the ideal location for one of the brand’s newest hotels,” said Kimo Bertram, vice president of real estate and development, Hyatt. “Thompson Palm Springs will add to the growing number of properties within our Thompson Hotels brand portfolio throughout California and globally. We look forward to collaborating with Hall Group to introduce this new lifestyle hotel to the market, that will epitomize the world-renowned sophistication and unique culture of Palm Springs.”

Thompson Palm Springs will build on Hyatt’s intentional growth strategy in key leisure markets, joining 18 Thompson Hotels properties worldwide, with four additional properties expected to open by the end of 2024 in destinations like Houston, South Beach Miami, and Monterrey, Mexico, as well as the brand’s entry into Asia Pacific in Shanghai.

To learn more about the Thompson Hotels brand, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.