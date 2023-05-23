Submissions Invited for PATA Face of the Future 2023

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is now accepting submissions for the PATA Face of the Future 2023. The deadline for submissions is July 15, 2023.

PATA is a not-for-profit membership association that acts as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region. As part of its activities, the Association is dedicated to human capital development (HCD) across the travel and tourism industry value chain. The primary focus of the Association’s HCD programme is the development of future leaders in the tourism industry.

To highlight PATA’s commitment to HCD, the Association presents a special award and prize to an exceptional ‘rising star’ in the industry. All recipients of this prestigious award have exhibited initiative and leadership in the advancement of tourism as well as demonstrating commitment to the sustainable development of the Asia Pacific travel industry in line with PATA’s mission.

The PATA Face of the Future 2023 will be recognized as the PATA Face of the Future 2023 at PATA Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi, India.

Other benefits include:

Full sponsorship for participation at PATA Travel Mart 2023 (air ticket, accommodation, and event registration).

A speaking opportunity at the PATA Youth Symposium during the PATA Travel Mart 2023 to share your story about your passion and journey to success (may be replaced with a Virtual PATA Youth Symposium).

Opportunities to speak at other PATA events or partner events on behalf of PATA.

Global media exposure via PATA’s far-reaching communication channels.

Opportunity to build their profile as a mentor for the PATA Youth Mentorship Programme to help develop young tourism professional students in the region via speaking and mentoring opportunities at PATA Youth webinars and other youth events.

One blog post on the PATA Blog to share their passion and journey to success.

Seat on the PATA Board to represent the PATA youth community.

PATA Chair Peter Semone said, “Through the PATA Face of the Future award we are able to identify young people making a meaningful contribution to the sustainable development of the travel and tourism industry across the Pacific and Asia Region. As an invited speaker at PATA events and a member of the PATA Board, the winner serves as the voice of young tourism professionals and the future of tourism. PATA is committed to engaging youth; and together co-creating a sustainable tourism future.”

For information about how to enter, eligibility, and judging criteria, please visit www.pata.org/pata-face-of-the-future or email PATA Youth Ambassador, Mr Nick Chun at [email protected]

PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is Asia Pacific’s international travel trade exhibition featuring unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities to help travel and tourism organisations access decision makers, meet new clients, expand their networks, establish new relationships and consolidate existing business partnerships. This year’s event is generously hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and consists of the Travel Mart, PTM Forums, PTM Talks and the PATA Youth Symposium.

More information about the event can be found at www.pata.org/pata-face-of-the-future.