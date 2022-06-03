These unique festivals offer enticing reasons to travel all summer long

Hampton Inn Salem Boston Lobby

Summertime offers endless opportunities for exploration, and for those looking for new ways to soak up sweeping vistas, quaint small-town Americana, delicious food and drinks, and more, a uniquely themed festival may be just the excuse needed to hit the road for unexpected locales.

This summer, consider checking out one of these fun fests, which offer something for everyone, whether you’re an art enthusiast, adventure seeker, foodie, or simply someone in search of a good time in a charming destination.

Salem Arts Festival

June 3-5, 2022: Salem, Massachusetts

The bewitched city of Salem is known for drawing tourists in October, but a visit in summer offers the chance to check out another enchanting event – the Salem Arts Festival. This free, family-friendly fest features a variety of art, music, dance, and theatre performances throughout the city’s downtown area. Enjoy the creative side of modern Salem, take home your own creation made by local artisans, and stroll through murals on Artists Row.

Where to stay: Hampton Inn by Hilton Salem Boston provides a walkable home base for the festivities, as well as other local attractions, such as the Salem Witch Museum.

Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

June 3-5, 2022: Winchester, California

Albuquerque may boast the most famous autumn hot air balloon festival, but for summer travelers yearning to take in views of colorful balloons soaring through the air, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival allows you the chance to cherish this breathtaking sight, while also enjoying tastings from more than a dozen local wineries. The event offers the perfect opportunity to sip while you savor something truly unforgettable!

Where to stay: Hilton Garden Inn Temecula is located near the specialty shops and restaurants in Old Town Temecula, and close to Wilson Creek Winery, Callaway Vineyard, and other local wineries.

Howell Melon Festival

Aug. 10-14, 2022: Howell, Michigan

For a delightfully sweet event, head to the quaint hamlet of Howell, Michigan for their annual Melon Festival. The town’s picturesque downtown is home to the festivities, including quirky melon-themed events, a parade, cornhole tournaments, fun run, melon beers and wines, and more. Perhaps the most iconic of the event’s attractions is the Mascot Dash, which allows local businesses to don their Robin Hood, Statue of Liberty, eagle, hot dog, or other mascot costumes in a comical race to the finish!

Where to stay: Hampton Inn Brighton is conveniently located near the festival, as well as the equally charming downtown restaurants and shops found in Brighton, Michigan.

New York State Fair

Aug. 24 - Sept. 5, 2022: Syracuse, New York

There’s no better way to close out summer than at one of the nation’s largest state fairs. New York’s annual carnival offers a true slice of Americana during a 13-day celebration, which is packed with delicious food, themed attractions, midway games, animal displays, and big-name entertainment, including concerts by well-known artists.

Where to stay: Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, located in the scenic University Hill neighborhood, is housed in a 1920s building. As Syracuse’s first LEED Platinum-certified hotel, Hotel Skyler makes the perfect option for those seeking modern amenities in a historic setting.