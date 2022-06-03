Monty’s Community Hub announced as new Carnival UK charity partner

Carnival UK has partnered with Monty’s Community Hub to raise £20,000 over the course of the next 12 months to support local residents.

Nominated by regular volunteer and Carnival UK colleague, Tuur Killaars, Monty’s Community Hub provides:

- A bike workshop project (repairing and providing bikes for local people)

- A community café and pantry for those in need in the Southampton area

- A building and gardening team who support families to improve their living space or to create a safe place in their home or garden for children to play

- Youth clubs, homework clubs and mental health support

- Adventure experiences for young people Based in Sholing, Southampton, Monty’s Community Hub is a collaborative community space where local people come together and offer their skills, time and energy to creatively address local needs and develop local solutions. They host groups and activities for children, young people, adults and families and provide opportunities for local residents to make friends and learn or share skills.

Carnival UK employees will take part in a variety of fundraising initiatives including Monty’s ‘Her Majesty the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations’ event on June 3, 2022 where volunteers will be involved in running games, stalls and events.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell said: “It has been so important to us to choose a charity partner that positively impacts the lives of those in our local community and whose ambitions in sustainability, diversity and inclusion so closely match our own. Over the next 12 months we look forward to working together with Monty’s to help raise awareness and funds for this amazing charity.”

Monty’s Community Hub team said: “We’re delighted to be Carnival UK’s Charity Partner for 2022. Their ambitious fundraising target and volunteer involvement will have a hugely positive impact on our work with young people, the elderly, and families in our community of Sholing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re particularly excited to continue to develop our work around sustainability and the environment through our Community Pantry, Building and Gardening Services, and Bike Hub projects, all of which will benefit immensely from our partnership with Carnival UK.”