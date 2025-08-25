The Wolseley Hospitality Group Joins The Global Hotel Alliance Loyalty Programme

Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has announced its partnership with The Wolseley Hospitality Group, a signature collection of European dining concepts across London. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they continue to elevate guest experiences and expand value offerings beyond traditional hotel stays.

The Wolseley Hospitality Group operates some of London’s best-loved restaurants such as The Wolseley, renowned for its spectacular interior, classic cuisine, and seamless service. The Wolseley has earned its reputation as one of London’s premier all-day café-restaurants, becoming an iconic institution the world over. In addition, The Wolseley City in Monument, The Delaunay in Aldwych, Brasserie Zédel in Soho, Colbert in Chelsea, Fischer’s in Marylebone, Soutine in St John’s Wood, Bellanger in Islington and Manzi’s in Soho are all part of the group’s growing portfolio, with strategic international expansions planned for the near future, including the introduction of The Wolseley Hotels and Colbert Collection.

Today, GHA DISCOVERY members enjoy privileges at a global collection of over 850 hotels, resorts, and palaces spanning 45 renowned hotel brands across 100 countries. As part of the programme, members are rewarded with DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an innovative rewards currency where D$1 equals USD 1. Through this partnership, GHA DISCOVERY members can now earn and redeem D$ at The Wolseley Hospitality Group’s nine restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Wolseley Hospitality Group to the GHA family,” said Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance. “This partnership reflects our vision of bringing more value and recognition to our members in ways that extend beyond travel. The group’s outstanding culinary portfolio adds a new dimension to our programme and reinforces our commitment to lifestyle-driven experiences under the Live Local concept.”

“This is a perfect example of our strategic vision to create seamless, rewarding experiences by connecting our diverse portfolio of world-class brands. By integrating The Wolseley’s iconic dining destinations into the GHA DISCOVERY ecosystem, we are not only expanding the programme’s value but also offering our members more ways to Live Local and engage with the Minor family of brands,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Live Local, GHA DISCOVERY members are welcomed into GHA hotels, even without a stay. They are invited to use the hotel facilities such as the pool, beach, spa, gym, or executive lounge, and feel rewarded on a daily basis through the programme, which now comprises earning and redeeming D$ at The Wolseley Hospitality Group’s restaurants. This fosters a deeper connection to local hotels and dining venues, strengthening the sense of belonging within the GHA DISCOVERY community.

The Wolseley Hospitality Group operates a diverse range of restaurants that cater to every taste, blending British heritage with European elegance. Guests can enjoy Parisian-inspired interiors and cuisine, as well as relaxed cafés and vibrant bars featuring live music and entertainment. Non-members can enrol in the programme directly at the restaurants and begin earning their first D$ rewards.

The Wolseley Hospitality Group is based on a foundation of values, which is centered around Hospitality from the heart. With a reputation for culinary excellence and exceptional hospitality, the group continues to shape the dining scene across London.

This new partnership is live, with all participating venues now integrated into the GHA DISCOVERY ecosystem.

For more information about the partnership, please follow this link: https://www.ghadiscovery.com/dine-with-discovery-dollars-at-the-wolseley-hospitality-group.