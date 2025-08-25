Avani Hotels & Resorts Celebrates International Dog Day Across Thailand

This International Dog Day, taking place on 26 August, Avani Hotels & Resorts is rolling out the red carpet for four-legged travellers with properties across Thailand offering special stays, playful perks and pet-friendly experiences. From riverside strolls in Bangkok and beachside escapes in Hua Hin, to island adventures in Koh Lanta and oceanfront retreats in Khao Lak, Avani ensures that no member of the family gets left behind.

At each destination, Avani has crafted thoughtful touches for four legged travellers, from pet friendly rooms and villas to welcome treats, plush beds and even doggie menus. With plenty of outdoor space to run, play and explore, pets can soak up the sun while their humans enjoy Avani’s signature blend of comfort, style and vibrant hospitality.

By the Beach at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

Just two hours from Bangkok, Hua Hin has become a favourite escape for city dog parents, with Avani+ Hua Hin standing out as one of the top choices. After a day at Hua Hin’s pet-friendly cafés, pups can enjoy the Doggie Getaway package with select pool villas or garden rooms, a special menu, walking trails, and plenty of space to relax. The resort also plays host to the much-loved Doggie Weekend event, returning 5–7 September 2025, with beachfront celebrations including the Avani Bark-B-Que, a doggy fashion show and captivating “K9” performances by professional trainers.

Urban Paws at Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising high above the Chao Phraya River, Avani+ Riverside proves city breaks can be just as pet-friendly. The Pawfect Getaway treats dogs up to 10 kg with their own bed, bowls, toy and personalised welcome note, while owners soak up skyline views and Avani’s vibrant atmosphere. Pets can join their humans on the outdoor terrace, wander along the riverfront for scenic walks, or explore the nearby market before enjoying live music and endless dining options at Asiatique before heading back to unwind together in the comfort of a spacious room.

Coastal Comfort at Avani+ Khao Lak Resort

On the Andaman coast, Avani+ Khao Lak invites small dogs to join family escapes in Two Bedroom Family Suites and Pool Suites. On arrival, pets are welcomed with a treat pack, bowls and toys, and can tuck into their own doggie menu while owners relax at The Beach Bar - a favourite spot where pets are also free to join. With a dedicated play area on the sand and the Waggingly Good Getaways package, Khao Lak offers the perfect blend of beach fun and family downtime.

Island Escape at Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort

For a dose of barefoot island living, Avani+ Koh Lanta welcomes pets at its Avani Sea View Pool Villas. Each villa offers ample outdoor space for furry friends to roam, while owners take in sweeping sea views and the resort’s relaxed island rhythm. Whether strolling the coastline, exploring lush gardens or unwinding by the pool, the Paw and Paradise package ensures pets are fully part of the experience.

City Stay at Avani Khon Kaen Hotel & Convention Centre

In northeast Thailand, Avani Khon Kaen has created a city retreat designed with pets in mind. Designated pet-friendly rooms, including the spacious Avani Junior Suite, come with cosy beds and water bowls, while garden areas and nearby walking routes make outdoor time easy. Pets can also join owners for breakfast on The Globe Terrace, al fresco dining at the London Inn, or playful runs in the dedicated Pet Garden. Next to Bueng Kaen Nakhon Reservoir, a favourite local spot for dog walks, Avani Khon Kaen offers a tailored Pet-Friendly Offer - an ideal base for exploring the city with your furry companion.

Avani’s pet-friendly stays reflect the brand’s playful, inclusive spirit. Whether it’s a lively weekend at the beach, a family adventure by the Andaman coast, a riverside escape in Bangkok or an island hideaway, International Dog Day is the perfect excuse to plan a getaway for all the family.

For more information and to book, please visit avanihotels.com, call +66 2 365 9110 or email [email protected].