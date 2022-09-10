The Thompson Hotels Brand Expands into European Market with the Opening of Thompson Madrid

Lounge area within Terrace Suite at Thompson Madrid

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces today the opening of the highly anticipated Thompson Madrid, the first Thompson Hotels branded property in Spain. Setting an inspiring new standard for modern luxury stays, the 175-room hotel is a celebration of thoughtfully curated style and global sophistication with an authentic Madrilenian flair, delivering an exciting destination for culturally astute travelers looking to immerse themselves within the vibrant Spanish capital.

Featuring three signature dining venues, well-appointed spaces with curated design elements and architecture evocative of Madrid’s rich heritage, Thompson Madrid truly embodies the identity of its location. Guests are invited to experience all that the city has to offer through creative spaces, unapologetically bold interiors and elevated gastronomy.

Bathroom within guestroom at Thompson Madrid

Bathroom within guestroom at Thompson Madrid

Outdoor space within Terrace Suite at Thompson Madrid

Located on Calle De La Montera, which connects the city’s famed main square, Puerta del Sol, to the theaters, cinemas, and boutiques of the lively Gran Via Street, Thompson Madrid is housed in two historic buildings and is a dynamic and refined home base for guests to explore the authentic character of the city. The buzzing neighborhoods of Malasaña, Chueca, and Madrid’s historic city center are within walking distance of the hotel, and a diverse selection of galleries, museums, culinary delights, and cultural landmarks are on every corner.

“We are excited to welcome guests to Thompson Madrid and invite them to immerse themselves into the culture of the city, which can be found inside and outside the walls of the hotel,” said Carlos Erburu Zazpe, general manager of Thompson Madrid. “Inspired by Madrid’s nearby “kilometer Zero,” which marks the spot all distances in Spain are measured from, all journeys start in Madrid and all authentic Madrilenian experiences for our guests begin in Thompson Madrid.”

Stylish Design

The hotel’s rich design is reflective of traditional architecture found across Madrid while embodying Thompson Hotels’ recognizable sense of a contemporary, elevated residence. Madrid-based López y Tena, LYTA Interior Design & Arquitecture Studio created interiors that echo the sights, sounds and flavors of the city. Leather, marble and wood accents are elegantly layered to contribute to the sense of timeless design, integrated with ultramodern and sophisticated amenities. The result is a refined escape that remains rooted in its surroundings.

Evocative and warm details run throughout the hotel’s guestrooms and suites, where floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces invite guests to absorb the city’s ambience. A signature penthouse suite encompasses two stories and offers stylish and spacious living and dining areas, a bespoke bar and an expansive and enviable private balcony that boasts panoramic views of Madrid.



Culture Lives Here

As an artistic epicenter, Thompson Madrid honors the transformative energy of its local culture. ‘Con la cultura por Montera’ the hotel’s motto, celebrates the dynamic impact that design, music, art, fashion and gastronomy have on Madrid, affirming Calle De La Montera as the heart of the city’s creative community. With this motto in mind and leaning into the Thompson Hotel’s Culture Lives Here platform that celebrates the brand’s passion for elevating noteworthy creatives, the hotel is collaborating with exciting culture shifters to express their meaningful impact on Madrid’s culture.

Nicolás Villamizar, known locally as ‘Ä’, is renowned for his organic and avant-garde compositions that are inspired by Renaissance paintings. He will be creating exclusive pieces of artwork for Thompson Madrid inspired by the city and the hotel including pieces of art adorned across the property, as well as a limited-edition map given to guests at check in, reinforcing the message that culture lives within Thompson Madrid’s walls.

Additionally, fourth generation Chef Nino Redruello serves as the property’s culinary culture shifter, bringing the perfect combination of traditional Spanish offerings with an innovative twist to Thompson Madrid. Through Chef Nino, the property will deliver the art of gastronomy, reflecting a daring and unconventional experience through dishes including sour soup with grilled crab and zucchini, sole with black garlic menier and mushrooms and baked quail in bread crust.

OTEYZA, the local contemporary sartorial couture brand that is deeply rooted in Madrid´s cultural and fashion community, will extend the Culture Lives Here platform into Europe by bringing their Spanish craftsmanship to Thompson Madrid. This joint effort will bring the modern Madrileño spirit to life from within the property as a selected number of their one-of-a-kind hand-made pieces specially designed for the hotel will be displayed in key areas of the hotel.

Signature Food and Drink

Thompson Madrid’s three signature dining venues celebrate the passionate heritage of the city’s gastronomy.

The hotel’s all-day bakery and bistro, The Omar, merges mid-century modernism with industrial open plan spaces, inviting guests to sample artisanal patisserie and seasonal, light bites.

While taking in a unique view of Madrid’s landscape from above, guests can discover authentic cuisine and carefully crafted cocktails at Thompson Madrid Rooftop. Alongside the panoramic city views, guests can also enjoy the ambience and beauty of the nearby infinity pool.

When the fiesta spirit takes over, guests can follow the whispers to a hidden speakeasy style bar, Hijos de Tomás, which is planned to open this fall. This upscale and intentionally intimate drinking den offers an inventive cocktail menu and live piano music to ease visitors into the evening.

Encounter an event space like no other with Thompson Madrid’s six individual venues. Each space is designed to encourage creative thinking and connection, featuring contemporary, locally influenced interiors evoking the inspiring spirit of Madrid. With capacity for up to 321 guests, delicious food and beverage and state-of-the-art tech amenities, the hotel’s collection of venues is an exciting option for any kind of event, from social gatherings to a bustling business function.

Enriching Amenities

Discover an urban wellbeing oasis on Thompson Madrid’s rooftop, where guests can unwind and lounge in or around the glittering outdoor infinity pool that features a hydromassage system, set against a backdrop of Madrid’s unrivalled skyline.

An open-air courtyard, hilltop residential-style bar and destination day club provide further opulent spaces from which guests can soak up the atmosphere, alongside a 24-hour boutique fitness center that incorporates the latest, cutting-edge equipment.

As well as providing the expected amenities of luxury hotel living, Thompson Madrid is positioned as a cultural institution and offers guests exclusive access to experiences across the city, including tours, art exhibitions and concerts.

Thompson Madrid will mark the third Hyatt-branded hotel in the city joining Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid and Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, and the second Thompson Hotels branded property in Europe will soon join with Thompson Vienna slated to open in 2024.