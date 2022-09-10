Marriott Bonvoy Gives Travelers Another Reason to Make a Brand New Bucket List This Fall

If you’re looking for a sign that it’s time to book your next trip, this is it. Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, is inviting members to make a brand-new bucket list this fall with the launch of its latest Global Promotion.

With travel back on the agenda, and explorers eager to finally take those dream trips, Marriott Bonvoy’s new offer promises to make these eagerly anticipated moments even better. Members are able to rack up unlimited bonus points throughout the 86-day earning period to put towards future travel and experiences at properties across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Registration starts September 7, 2022, for the promotion and runs until December 1, 2022, enabling registered members to earn 2,000 bonus points on each eligible stay starting with the second stay, between September 21, 2022, and December 15, 2022. There is no limit to the number of bonus points members can earn, creating a virtuous circle that means the more they travel, the more points they bank for their next trip of a lifetime.

The offer is even more enticing for Marriott Bonvoy® Credit Card holders, who can earn an additional 2,000 bonus points per stay at different hotel brands, starting with their second brand during the promotion earning period. This means Card holders could earn up to 4,000 bonus points on an individual stay, with no maximum limits, while exploring the unrivaled depth and breadth of the Marriott Bonvoy brand portfolio. From a stay at a Courtyard by Marriott while on a cross-country road trip, to a stay at EDITION for an immersive experience in a bustling metropolis, or to a relaxing stay at The Ritz-Carlton in a tropical oasis.

More bonus points mean more opportunities to take advantage of all the elements of the Marriott Bonvoy program. Members can redeem their points not only for stays at 8,100+ hotels, 30 All-Inclusive resorts and 76,000+ premium and luxury home rentals around the world on Homes and Villas by Marriott International, but also money-can’t-buy experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, trip add-ons like flights or car rentals, and much more.

Here are some additional details:

The promotion earning period runs from September 21, 2022, to December 15, 2022.

A “stay” is defined as consecutive nights spent in the same hotel, regardless of check-in/check-out activity, at any points-eligible rate.

Stays completed prior to registration are not eligible to earn bonus points with this promotion. Members must register at www.marriott.com before December 1, 2022.

With this promotion, members can earn unlimited bonus points during the earning period. Registered members can begin earning bonus points from the first eligible stay that falls within the earning period, and on each eligible stay thereafter.

You must be the primary Credit Card account holder and have an active Marriott Bonvoy® Credit Card, legacy Starwood Preferred Guest-branded or legacy Marriott Rewards-branded credit card issued in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Canada, China and the United Kingdom, or The Ritz-Carlton-branded credit card issued in the United States (collectively “Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards”), which must be issued at the time of your stay to be eligible for the additional 2,000 bonus points per brand, starting with the second brand.

Stays at Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Executive Apartments®, and owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club®, Marriott Grand Residence Club®, Sheraton Vacation Club®, Westin Vacation Club®, The Ritz-Carlton Club®, St. Regis Residence Club® and Luxury Collection Residence Club, are not eligible for bonus points for this promotion.