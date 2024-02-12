Moxy Hotels Debuts in Canada’s Coastal City

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announced the opening of Moxy Halifax Downtown, marking the brand’s debut in Canada.

True to the brand’s experiential voice, the hotel boldly reinvents the traditional hotel stay with vibrant guest experiences and lively, sociable service.

Located in Halifax, the rapidly growing coastal city in Atlantic Canada, the new 160-room hotel is easily accessible to Halifax’s vibrant downtown scene and just steps away from a lively mix of great shopping, spas, galleries, parks, concert venues, and sporting attractions.

“As we continue to grow our global portfolio, introducing the spirited Moxy brand to Canada with the opening of Moxy Halifax Downtown is a milestone we are excited to celebrate,” said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President of Distinctive Select Brand Portfolio, Marriott International. “Halifax is a city full of energy, culture, and diversity, making it the perfect destination for a brand like Moxy.”

Architecture, Design + Amenities

The design of the main lobby pays homage to industrial Halifax, with steel bridge columns flanking the bar area, exposed brick, and an original cannon. It also features a custom-built DJ booth and an installation of vintage luggage as a nod to the city’s global influences. Among the hotel’s notable details is a stately steel lion sculpture, a reference to the Nova Scotia flag, installed at the hotel entrance and created by local firm, Ballast Design Studios. A hidden room, the ‘Lion’s Den’, is a modern dedication to the Trinty Anglican Church on the original site and features stained glass replicas and pipes from the original organ suspended from the ceiling.

The perfect combination of function and fun, the hotel features smart and unique guestroom layouts, including 18 suites with an open kitchen. The industrial-chic bedrooms combine functionality and flexibility with edgy detail. Cleverly designed to maximize space, the rooms feature modular furniture including Moxy’s signature Stellar Works foldable workspace desks and chairs, as well as smart features like peg walls to allow guests the flexibility to adapt the room to their needs. Tech-savvy touches include motion-activated LED lights, keyless entry, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, and complimentary Wi-Fi help, in addition to a retro phone where guests can listen to a themed bedtime story to doze off in style. For fitness, guests can access a boxing bag, gym equipment, and a full-circuit gym, available 24/7.

Eat, Drink + Play

Staking a place in Halifax’s iconic food and beverage community, Moxy Halifax Downtown’s new drinking and small plate dining concepts are unpretentious and laid-back yet still modern and stylish - creating a new destination for Halifax’s vibrant social scene. Bar Moxy is a haven for working and connecting during the day and transforms into a social hub in the evening. Partnering with local brands including rotating taps and a wine-o-matic to feature local wineries, guests can choose from an extensive list of cocktails, wines, and local brews. For guests looking for quality and convenience, Moxy Pick-Ups offers 24/7 grab-and-go snacks and drinks.

Meetings + Events

For events and corporate gatherings, the hotel will offer 1,520 square feet of open, airy meeting space as well as a boardroom and several private meeting rooms. There are also plenty of stylish communal spaces where guests can relax and recharge.