INVEST SAUDI TO LEAD A HIGH-LEVEL SAUDI DELEGATION TO THE WORLD’S TOP REAL ESTATE EVENT

Invest Saudi will bring together representatives from some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest projects to showcase the Kingdom’s investment opportunities at MIPIM in Cannes, France from 12 to 15 March 2024.

The Saudi delegation, the largest ever to attended MIPIM, includes representatives from government entities and giga-projects such as NEOM, Diriyah Company, King Salman Park Foundation, New Murabba, and Roshn, who will connect with a global audience to drive more investment into the Kingdom.

Three spectacular pavilions will unite the government entities and the Saudi projects to showcase the transformation underway in the Kingdom. With more than 1,000 square meters of seafront space across three pavilions at this year’s event, it is Saudi Arabia’s biggest presence at MIPIM to date.

Guided by the Ministry of Investment, Invest Saudi aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented investment in infrastructure, tourism transformation and world-leading destination developments that create a plethora of opportunities for investors to be part of the country’s future. The Invest Saudi website has over 1,500 readily available investment opportunities.

Saudi Arabia currently has more than US$1.8 trillion worth of developments under construction or in the pipeline and the real estate sector contributed 12.2 per cent to the country’s non-oil GDP in Q3 2023. Demand for real estate in the Kingdom is set to reach record levels as the country realises Vision 2030.

“Construction and real estate are key to turning Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 into a reality. At MIPIM 2024, we will demonstrate how our dramatic transformation of these sectors is redefining urban development, creating world-class destinations and providing endless opportunities for investors to be part of the Saudi Arabia of tomorrow,” said Saleh Khabti, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

The Invest Saudi pavilions at MIPIM will also host Saudi Talks, a series of live seminars, panel discussions and high-level debates with government representatives, industry leaders and real estate experts.

MIPIM 2024 is set to welcome more than 25,000 delegates, 6,500 investors and over 300 exhibitors from 90 countries. Visit the Invest Saudi at pavilions C14b, C15a and C20 at MIPIM, 12-15 March 2024

