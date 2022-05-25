Air France promotes its La Première offer in Cannes

For the 42nd year running, Air France is partner and official carrier of the Cannes Film Festival, whose 75th edition is taking place from 17 to 28 May, 2022. The company is thus celebrating its role as partner of the biggest movie fest in the world and for the first time is showcasing its La Première offer on an exclusive terrace.

The La Première terrace, a unique experience

Until 28 May, 2022, Air France is making a splash on the Croisette by unveiling inside Cannes’ hotel Martinez a terrace that places the spotlight on the company’s La Première offer. This exclusive space dedicated to Air France overlooking the Oasis, the hotel’s new terrace, reinterprets the multiple qualities of the company’s La Première offer, both on the ground and on board.

With La Première, Air France offers a unique and custom-designed travel experience to customers who pay attention to the finest details. In its specially designed space for Cannes, the company is organizing special events around the art of mixology and gastronomy, calling to mind the special attention paid to Michelin-starred menus and the wine and Champagne list offered during the trip. A suite dedicated to beauty, created in partnership with Sisley beauty institute, also offers personalized advice, express beauty treatments and moments of relaxation. This suite evokes the Sisley La Première beauty treatment centre available within the Air France La Première lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. A unique experience that ensures more visibility for French elegance and excellence and the pleasure of travel during the Cannes festival, which all underpin the Air France La Première service.

The Air France La Première terrace remains open until 28 May, 2022 at the Hotel Martinez Cannes, by invitation only.

Air France loves cinema

This year, Air France is a partner of the film “Le Petit Nicolas – qu’est-ce qu’on attend pour être heureux ?”, included in the official selection at the Cannes Film festival. To celebrate the event, Air France air stewardesses wearing uniforms from the past and present shared a historic red-carpet moment with more than 100 children and the film crew.

Ever since the first movie shown – An American in Paris – on board a Constellation flying from New York to Paris in 1951, cinema has been part of Air France’s DNA, and is now a key part of the travel experience. In all its long-haul cabins, Air France promotes cinema all year round on its latest-generation HD individual screens. The company offers 1,000 hours of in-flight entertainment including a wide selection of French films and movies that have won awards at previous editions of the Cannes Film Festival. Its carefully selected offer is adapted to the tastes and cultures of all its customers and this vast selection of films is enhanced by feature films broadcast in their original version.

Air France is considered the World’s Leading Airline to Europe 2021 by World Travel Awards.