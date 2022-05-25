Viva Aerobus joins Sabre’s global distribution system

Sabre Corporation has announced a new distribution agreement with Viva Aerobus, Mexico’s ultra-low-cost carrier, which will help enable the airline to power future revenue growth through agency sales.

Viva Aerobus can now distribute its flights and services through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS), providing more content and choices through a single source for greater convenience, agility and efficiency.

With this agreement, Sabre-connected agencies will enjoy e-ticketing and enhanced merchandising capabilities, allowing travel agents to easily view, compare, and sell Viva Aerobus’ flights across the network. With the implementation of Sabre’s branded fares technology, Viva Aerobus will now be able to provide their customers greater flexibility to choose the products and services that best fit their needs.

“Viva Aerobus is an airline in constant expansion with solid plans for growth in fleet, routes and flights. Partnering with a trustworthy and innovative technology company like Sabre is key to both achieve our growth plans, as well as to increase operational efficiencies,” said Andrea Rodríguez, Sales Director at Viva Aerobus. “We are confident that Sabre is the right partner to support our long-term goal, which is to provide travelers with the lowest fares and a personalized experience where they only pay for what they really need.”

With more than 15 years of experience, more than 80 million passengers transported and more than 3,500 employees, Viva Aerobus operates over 130 domestic routes within Mexico and international routes to destinations in Colombia, Cuba and the United States. Its value proposition combines customer-oriented service, flexibility and low fares. As a result of this service, Viva Aerobus has positioned itself as one of the three main airlines in Mexico. Currently, Viva has the newest fleet in Mexico and the third youngest in all North America, offering the highest standards in terms of safety, efficiency and reliability.

“We are thrilled to partner with Viva Aerobus to help them reach their growth goals as the industry continues to recover,” said Gary Stone, Vice President Select Airline Accounts, Sabre Travel Solutions. “We are committed to partnering with airlines and agencies in creative ways to deliver the retailing and distribution solutions that meet our customers’ needs on both sides of the travel marketplace.”

Sabre’s broad suite of flexible and scalable software solutions helps airlines to operate how they want to and adapt their business to changing needs and requirements. Sabre’s solutions optimize day-to-day airline operations and ultimately help carriers solve their biggest challenges – helping drive increased revenue and reduced costs, while delivering better travel experiences.