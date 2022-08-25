Take-Off for Kick-Off

Qatar Airways Holidays is celebrating its role as Official Fan Travel Packages Partner of Paris Saint-Germain by launching all-inclusive travel packages for fans to attend any 2022-23 season home match live at the Parc des Princes stadium.

The flexible and personalised packages allow fans to book their complete trip, including guaranteed match tickets, hotel accommodation and return flights all in one place, with no minimum stay. For global and GCC fans who have already booked their flight to Paris, Qatar Airways is offering additional packages, which include hotel accommodation and match day tickets only, through qatarairwaysholidays.com/PSG. Customers from the rest of the world who wish to book a complete travel package inclusive of return flights, can visit: holidays.qatarairways.com/PSG.

Football enthusiasts from around the world will be able to fly Qatar Airways to Paris, to enjoy the city and see some of the best players in football, such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos, and Marquinhos.

Qatar Airways was named the team’s Official Airline Partner in 2020 and most recently became the Official Jersey Partner in June 2022, with the logo of the World’s Best Airline now featured on the front of the iconic Rouge & Blue shirt.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be backing the French league champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who are in for an exciting season ahead. They have a passionate global fan base, and we look forward to flying their overseas supporters to Paris for an unforgettable trip.”

With 47 major trophies across all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain is an iconic global club that transcends sport and incorporates the worlds of entertainment and fashion to be positioned as a leading sporting and lifestyle brand. The Parc des Princes is home to the French champions who have won the ‘Ligue 1’ title 10 times and are one of three clubs in Europe to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League every season since 2012.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha – voted as the Airport of the Year for the second time in a row – and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) are the Official Airport and Official Duty Free, respectively, of Paris Saint-Germain. QDF is in the process of expanding the Club’s official fan store in the airport to provide fans the opportunity to secure a wide range of official club merchandise on their way to Paris.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that, along with Paris Saint-Germain, includes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FC Bayern München, CONCACAF, Conmebol, and additional partnerships across multiple sports disciplines such as equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis