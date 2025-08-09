Feeling at Home with Five-Star Service: The Luxury of Living in a Hotel

Today, true luxury is about reimagining everyday living—combining the comfort of home with the personalized service of a five-star hotel. Marriott Bonvoy captures this vision through its Top 10 Residences, a curated collection of exceptional properties across the Caribbean and Latin America that redefine modern luxury living.

Marriott Bonvoy offers a refined collection of private residences across three standout properties in Mexico, each designed to elevate the concept of luxury living. In Los Cabos, Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort features three categories of spacious, tech-enabled residences that combine elegance, privacy, and functionality. Each unit includes three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, dining space for ten, and a wraparound terrace with a jacuzzi, grill, and outdoor lounge—ideal for families or groups seeking a high-end travel experience. Integrated Crestron technology allows guests to control lighting, temperature, and sound with ease, while exclusive amenities enhance comfort and convenience.

In Mexico City, The Ritz-Carlton offers private residences atop the city’s most iconic skyscraper on Paseo de la Reforma, with panoramic views of Chapultepec Park and interiors finished to the highest standards. Residents enjoy five-star services including concierge, valet parking, 24-hour security, wellness areas, an indoor pool, private meeting rooms, and full access to hotel amenities—creating a seamless blend of urban sophistication and residential tranquility. Meanwhile, in San José del Cabo, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve presents beachfront residences that celebrate the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region. With artisanal finishes, expansive indoor-outdoor spaces, and direct beach access, these five- and six-bedroom homes offer personalized service through dedicated butlers, curated itineraries, private classes, and in-residence dining. The pinnacle of this offering is the Grand Reserve Villa, a five-bedroom estate with a private pool, gym, and tailored experiences such as daily breakfast, private transportation, and stargazing—delivering an unmatched level of privacy and luxury.

Costa Rica’s Sanctuary of Wellness and Luxury

Costa Rica’s luxury residential landscape is defined by three exceptional properties that seamlessly blend architectural sophistication, natural beauty, and elevated living. The Mangrove – Autograph Collection offers a tranquil escape in lush surroundings, with villas ranging from two to four bedrooms. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to reflect personal character while embracing the environment, featuring spacious layouts, gourmet kitchens, private terraces with plunge pools, and upscale amenities like indoor/outdoor showers and personal golf carts—delivering a lifestyle of refined comfort and exclusivity.

In Guanacaste, W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal brings bold design and the vibrant spirit of “Pura Vida” to tropical living. With only 14 residences designed by Ronald Zurcher, each home offers expansive terraces, private pools, and panoramic views of Playa Conchal and the surrounding forest. Just nearby, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living with 36 private estates crafted from local materials and inspired by Guanacaste’s cultural heritage. These residences offer immersive indoor-outdoor spaces, ocean views, and world-class amenities, creating a sanctuary where nature, elegance, and privacy converge.

Exceptional Living in the Heart of the Caribbean

From the Caribbean to the Atlantic, a collection of ultra-luxury residences redefines coastal living through design, exclusivity, and world-class service. The Residences at The St. Regis Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic offer just 70 beachfront condos, penthouses, and golf terrace homes, combining refined architecture with five-star amenities. Set within the private enclave of Cap Cana, residents enjoy access to a private beach, expansive pools, the Iridium Spa, and gourmet dining led by Chef Diego Muñoz. In Bermuda, The Residences at The St. Regis Bermuda Resort blend coastal elegance with architectural artistry. Inspired by the island’s textures and light, these homes feature carved wood accents, expansive windows, and standout offerings like Jobson’s Cove—a two-story penthouse with a rooftop pool and panoramic ocean views. Both properties offer full access to resort amenities and personalized St. Regis butler service, ensuring every moment is elevated.

Further east, The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos sit directly on Grace Bay Beach, offering oceanfront living with spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies. Ideal for families and groups, the residences include full kitchens, generous living areas, and options like a three-bedroom suite or a penthouse with a rooftop sun deck. In Puerto Rico, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers 14 private residences and a five-bedroom villa, each designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living with rooftop terraces, plunge pools, and ocean views. Finally, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Suites provide one- to three-bedroom accommodations along Seven Mile Beach, including the expansive Seven South Penthouse—nearly 20,000 square feet of luxury with space for up to 18 guests. Across all properties, residents enjoy curated experiences, personalized concierge service, and the signature elegance of the Ritz-Carlton brand.

From the pristine beaches of the Caribbean to the vibrant cities of Latin America, our luxury residences redefine elegance, comfort, and cultural richness. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil retreat or a cosmopolitan escape, each destination offers a unique blend of sophistication and local charm.