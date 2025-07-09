LaPour and Holualoa Announce Groundbreaking of Dual-Branded Marriott Hotel

LaPour Partners (“LaPour”) and Holualoa Companies (“Holualoa”) are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of AC/Element City North, a new dual-branded hotel located in the CityNorth, a premier mixed-use development adjacent to Desert Ridge Marketplace in North Phoenix. LaPour and Holualoa purchased the site from Crown, the master developer.

Adjacent to the new Sprouts Headquarters, this eight-story hotel will bring together two distinctive Marriott brands under one roof—AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin—142 AC rooms and 98 Element suites, totaling 240 guest rooms offering a wide array of wellness, business, and lifestyle amenities. Designed to serve the growing demand from both corporate and leisure travelers, the property will play a pivotal role in supporting the hospitality needs of the rapidly evolving Loop 101 corridor, home to key projects like new corporate headquarters for Republic Services, Sprouts Farmers Market, Discount Tire, the expanding Mayo Clinic, and the ASU Biomedical Campus.

Amenities will include 5,700 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor meeting space, a saline pool, AC Lounge, Element Rise breakfast experience, outdoor fireplaces, suites with balconies, a sundry market, guest laundry, and EV charging stations. Sustainable design features will align with GreenKey Certification standards, underscoring the development’s commitment to environmentally responsible operations.

“This groundbreaking marks a major milestone—not just for our team and our partners—but for the evolution of Desert Ridge and City North,” said Jeff LaPour, Founder and CEO of LaPour. “We are creating a truly mixed-use, hospitality experience that reflects the vibrancy, growth, and innovation happening in this part of Phoenix. With its unique brand pairing, proximity to major employers and institutions, and walkable to the High Street restaurants and entertainment, this hotel is designed to meet the city’s next-generation travel demand.”

“This property will meet the current and future demands of the rapidly growing Loop 101 business corridor,” LaPour added. “The area is experiencing unprecedented growth.”

The project represents the second partnership between LaPour and Holualoa, following their successful development of the award-winning AC Marriott Biltmore in 2018, which was later named Marriott Hotel of the Year in 2022. “We are thrilled to partner with LaPour on another exceptional project that reflects our shared commitment to creating distinctive hospitality properties,” said Aroon Chinai, Chief Investment Officer at Holualoa Companies. “The dual-branded hotel will elevate Desert Ridge’s walkability and provide a destination experience.

The hotel will sit at the heart of the City North master plan, a $2 billion vision that includes over 2 million square feet of office space, 3,400 multifamily units, 1,000 hotel rooms, and abundant retail and dining options. Located within walking distance of High Street and Desert Ridge Marketplace —with direct access to Loop 101—City North is quickly becoming one of the most transformative destinations in the Valley.

The project team includes Whiting-Turner as General Contractor, Studio 11 for Interior Design, and RSP Architects leading architectural design.