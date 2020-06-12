The Pointe reopens to visitors of all ages

Visitors over 60-years-of-age are now welcome at the Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Guests of a certain age had previously been advised to stay away to mitigate the risks of contracting Covid-19.

The destination is also open to children of all age groups and, this week, it confirmed it is pet-friendly, too.

A sign will be put up soon announcing the changes, making it a top family-friendly location.

This means those of all age groups can stop by for a stroll along the promenade, views of Atlantis, the Palm or a bite to eat.

Restaurants such as Bareburger, Seafood Kitchen, Argentina Grill, Per Te and Kyo at the beachfront destination are currently open to all.

This falls in line with the gradual ease of restrictions across the emirate.

At the moment, those over the age of 60 and under the age of 12 are prohibited from entering malls, co-operative societies, supermarkets and retail stores located outside shopping centres.

However, restaurants outside malls, as well as a number of outdoor neighbourhoods, are allowing children and older residents of all ages to enter.

This includes the Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residences.